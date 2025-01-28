Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Records Fifth Career 40-20 Game In Win Over Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling as of late and they went on the road to continue their annual Grammy road trip against the Charlotte Hornets.

Unlike the Lakers who are trying to compete for a title, the Hornets are a young group that is a few pieces and years away from being a serious playoff threat. Still, their collective youth and athleticism could have given Los Angeles problems as the latter is a much older and slower team. The team was also a bit shorthanded as both Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura were ruled out for the contest.

Fortunately for the Lakers, their experience and talent ended up being enough to pull out a 112-107 victory to earn their first win of the road trip.

Coming into the matchup, Anthony Davis had a clear advantage as there’s no one on the Hornets roster who can credibly defend him especially with how well he’s been playing as of late. To no one’s surprise, Davis imposed his will in the first quarter by punishing Charlotte in every area of the game.

Davis had a game’s worth of production in the first quarter, recording 21 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Howevehe wasn’t done as he continued to play effectively despite receiving more defensive attention. Overall, Davis was the best player on the floor as he recorded 42 points, 23 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. The 42 points and 23 rebounds were both season-highs. It was the fifth 40-20 game of his career.

Even though Davis dominated both ends of the floor, LeBron James was still needed to help close out Charlotte who managed to climb back into the game in the second half. James played second fiddle offensively, but was still effective as a scorer as he put up 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting. While James was cold from the arc –making only one of his eight 3-point attempts– he contributed elsewhere with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Austin Reaves has fit in well behind the two stars as the primary playmaker and a secondary scorer. Reaves didn’t have eye-popping numbers, but did well organizing the offense. Reaves finished the night with 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

What’s next for the Lakers

Los Angeles doesn’t get much of a chance to rest as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of a back to back on Tuesday. The road trip then continues on Thursday when they play the Washington Wizards.

