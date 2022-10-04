Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Records First Half Double-Double In Preseason Opener Against Kings

In their first preseason game, the Los Angeles Lakers started off well but ultimately faltered in the second half as they lost to the Sacramento Kings.

It was the first game action for the new-look Lakers with head coach Darvin Ham at the helm and the first half offered several positive takeaways. The most noticeable thing was the attention to detail defensively as Los Angeles was able to hold Sacramento to only 41 points in two quarters of play.

Anthony Davis has been dubbed the key to the Lakers’ success this season and he did not disappoint, recording a first-half double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Davis looked 100 percent healthy as he ran the floor well and was active near the painted area on both ends. He even showed a willingness to let it fly from distance, knocking down 2-of-4 of his 3-point attempts.

Anthony Davis has a first half double-double on NBA TV right now. 👀#NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/43F1CVM25a — NBA (@NBA) October 4, 2022

Russell Westbrook also looked like the point guard that L.A. hoped it was trading for last summer, pushing the ball off defensive boards and finding teammates for easy looks. Westbrook finished the night with five points, two rebounds and three assists in just 15 minutes.

While Davis and Westbrook had solid performances, LeBron James struggled mightily from the field as he failed to convert on any of his seven shots. He did have a solid night from the free throw line by hitting 4-of-5 tries, but it was a forgettable performance for the King.

Ham stuck to his word about playing his Big 3 sparingly as they did not come back in the second half. It was then that the Kings took full advantage as they rattled off a 13-0 run in the third and never looked back.

Cole Swider and Wenyen Gabriel were bright spots off the bench as they finished with 10 and six points, respectively. The other young players got their reps, but the team defense left much to be desired.

Next up for the Lakers

The Lakers now hit the road to Las Vegas where they’ll take on the Phoenix Suns in the first set of a back-to-back on Wednesday. Afterward, they draw the Minnesota Timberwolves to close out their Vegas stand on Thursday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!