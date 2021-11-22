Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook & Carmelo Anthony Lead Comeback Victory Over Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers avoided embarrassment by coming back to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-116, in a game that they trailed by 17 points in the third quarter.

The biggest story coming out of the games is LeBron James’ ejection in the third quarter as he was called for a Flagrant 2 after hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face with the latter trying to fight him after the incident.

James exited with just 10 points in the third quarter with the Lakers trailing by double digits, forcing his teammates to make the comeback.

Luckily, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony were up for the challenge as they led the Lakers all the way back to get the win.

Davis was everywhere on both ends of the floor, finishing with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and five blocks. He had an incredible sequence at the end of the game, blocking No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham twice and then scoring at the other end to seal the victory.

While Davis was stellar, it was really Westbrook that led the comeback by relentlessly attacking the rim. He had 15 points in the fourth quarter alone and finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. His thunderous dunk midway through the fourth quarter really gave the Lakers the energy they needed to complete the comeback.

Anthony, who has been struggling of late, got back to his hot-shooting ways in this one and the Lakers needed every one of his five threes off the bench. Anthony finished with 18 points to go along with a pair of rebounds.

Oddly enough, Dwight Howard’s 3-point shooting also turned out to be big for the Lakers as he drained a pair in the second quarter and finished with 13 points and five rebounds of his own.

Up next for the Lakers…

The Lakers finish up their road trip this week by taking on the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Hopefully they can build off the momentum of this Pistons win to get back above .500 as they currently sit at 9-9.

