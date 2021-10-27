Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook Step Up In LeBron James’ Absence In Overtime Win Over Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers got to play their first overtime games of the 2021-22 season, beating the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 and improving to 2-2 on Tuesday.

L.A. started the game on a high note even without LeBron James, getting their game-high eight-point lead early on. But San Antonio’s rush toward the end of the first period set up a back-and-forth contest that lasted until the middle of the third quarter when the hosts appeared to have stolen the momentum. The Spurs entered the final period with a 12-point advantage, but Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook willed the Lakers back into the game.

Then, a 31-foot three from Malik Monk and a Spurs two-point play in the last minute of the game eventually extended the thriller for another five minutes. However, the Lakers dominated in overtime, chalking up their second win in a row.

Davis and Westbrook stepped up in James’ absence, registering their season highs in scoring. The All-Star forward ended the night with 35 points, adding 17 rebounds — crashing San Antonio’s board seven times — four assists and four blocks.

Davis suffered a couple of injury scares, holding his shoulder in the first half and then getting a knock to his right knee in the final moments of regulation. However, the Lakers star played on, spending a team-high 42 minutes on the floor.

Westbrook played his best game in a Lakers jersey to date, chipping in 33 points as well as 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Monk put in an encouraging shift in the starting lineup while James missed the game with ankle soreness. Besides sinking the crucial 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, he scored 17 points in total, shooting 6-for-15 and 4-for-10 from downtown.

Worth mentioning was rookie Austin Reaves’ performance. The guard ended the game with 10 points, playing 30 minutes and shooting 2-for-4 from behind the 3-point line.

Center Jakob Poeltl lead the way for the Spurs, scoring team-high 27 points and adding 14 rebounds. Dejounte Murray had 21 points to his name and Lonnie Walker IV put in another 21 off the bench.

Next up for the Lakers

The Lakers will end their quick road trip with a clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether LeBron James will come back to the starting lineup for the game.

Then, they will return to Staples Center to host the Cleveland Cavaliers, face the Houston Rockets back-to-back and then square off with the Thunder again before heading to Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers in what should be a stretch to rack up some more wins.

