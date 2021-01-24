Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Scores Season-High 37 Points Against Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their season-long seven-game road trip on Saturday, coming away with an easy win over the Chicago Bulls that was not as close as the 101-90 final score may suggest.

The Lakers led by as many as 30 points in what was essentially a wire-to-wire victory, allowing their starters to rest for the entire fourth quarter. It was a dominant all-around defensive performance for the Lakers as they allowed a season-low 90 points to a Chicago team that came in winners of three straight.

Anthony Davis has been critical of his play as of late, recently stating that he was focusing on his playmaking more because of his inability to score the basketball.

That was not the case in against the Bulls. Davis was looking to score early and often, and was able to do so with ease in his hometown. Davis finished with a season-high 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting to go along with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes.

LeBron James also had a solid game, although he did not have to carry the scoring load with Davis doing most of that. James finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

The Lakers’ third-leading scorer was Talen Horton-Tucker, who got 21 minutes of action after not playing in the team’s last five games due to a coach’s decision. Horton-Tucker made an immediate impact in this one, which was also a hometown game, completing a three-point play on a nice pass from James on his first offensive possession.

Horton-Tucker had 10 points and a pair of rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting, while Montrezl Harrell also finished in double figures with 10 points and five rebounds.

Next for Lakers

The Lakers have dominated on the road this season as they are now a league-best 9-0. They will continue their trip on Monday night when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

