Lakers Highlights: Austin Reaves Continues To Impress For Team USA In Exhibition Win Over Slovenia

This summer has been a big one for Austin Reaves coming off his breakout performance in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Reaves strong play earned him a new contract with the Lakers in free agency, re-signing on a four-year, $54 million contract just two years after going undrafted.

It appears his postseason play also caught the attention of Team USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr, who obviously coaches the Golden State Warriors as well. Reaves was named to the USA team for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, and so far he has fit in like a glove around some of the country’s best young talent.

Reaves had an impressive debut for Team USA in their first exhibition game against Puerto Rico, coming off the bench and scoring nine quick points.

Team USA’s exhibition tour ahead of the World Cup continued on Saturday afternoon in Malaga, Spain and Reaves again impressed off the bench in a 92-62 win over Slovenia, via LakeShow Highlights:

Reaves again came off the bench and scored 10 points, also making an impact with his playmaking and on the defensive side of the ball to help USA cruise to another easy win against a Slovenia team that was missing one of the best players in the world in Luka Doncic.

It seems that Reaves has adjusted back to a bench role nicely, forming a quality backcourt with Tyrese Haliburton to lead a second unit that also includes Josh Hart, Cameron Johnson and Paolo Banchero.

Haliburton joined Reaves in scoring 10 points off the bench while Anthony Edwards led the starting unit with 15 points. It was a balanced scoring effort for Team USA as all 12 of their players scored and five finished between seven and nine points.

The team seems to be building a nice chemistry already, which is good to see considering they don’t have much time to prepare for the FIBA World Cup.

Up next for Reaves and Team USA…

Reaves and Team USA won’t have much time before their next game as they will take on Spain in the second of a back-to-back in another exhibition game on Sunday. Spain is the top ranked team in the world so this will be a good test for Team USA as they continue to get ready for the FIBA World Cup that begins on Aug. 26.

