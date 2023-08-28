Lakers Highlights: Austin Reaves Joins LeBron James With Latest Great Team USA Performance Against Greece

If there is anyone still doubting Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and whether he deserved a spot on Team USA for the FIBA World Cup, those people are just haters at this point.

Reaves led the Americans with 15 points off the bench to go along with five rebounds, six assists and two steals as Team USA routed Greece 109-81 in their second game of the group stage on Monday morning. Team USA moved to 2-0 and continue to look like the team to beat in the tournament so far.

As has been the case throughout his career, Reaves continues to do a bit of everything in helping his team to victory and he joined some exclusive company with this performance. Reaves joined his Lakers teammate LeBron James as the only Team USA players to finish with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in a World Cup game since 1994.

It was a balanced effort for the Americans on this night as every member of the team played and scored. Holding a 23-point lead heading into the fourth quarter allowed for head coach Steve Kerr to clear the bench and give everyone some minutes.

Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards added 13 points apiece while Bobby Portis scored 10 off the bench as Team USA cruised over Greece, who does not have Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster. Even still, they were expected to be the toughest test for America in the group stage but posed little threat once things got underway.

It was one of the most complete performances of this summer for Team USA as they shot 40.9% from 3-point range, dished out 26 assists led by six from Reaves, and turned the ball over just 11 times. They also limited Greece to just 25 rebounds and seven offensive, which has been an achilles heel for America so far.

Team USA may not be a star-studded roster, but they put together a balanced roster with great shooting and players who are hungry to show how great they are on a huge international stage and Reaves is taking full advantage of this platform.

Next up for Team USA

Team USA will take on Jordan and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who has been one of the top scorers in the entire tournament, with his play sharing an uncanny resemblance to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. This is the final group stage game, after which Team USA will prepare for the knockout round.

