Lakers Highlights: Austin Reaves Quiet But Team USA Cruises Over Jordan

So far throughout the 2023 FIBA World Cup Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been one of Team USA’s best and most consistent players. But in the team’s final group stage contest against Jordan, they didn’t need him to be.

Reaves finished with just eight points and two assists, but Team USA pushed out to a 19-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back, defeating Jordan 110-62. Team USA has now swept through the first round of the group stage extremely impressively with all three of their victories coming by at least 27 points.

While Reaves didn’t have his biggest scoring night, he still had some impressive highlights. Most notably a beautiful stepback 3-pointer in the first half as time ran down on the shot clock. The Lakers guard also nearly brought the house down as he soared in for what looked as if it would be a massive tip-dunk on an offensive rebound, but he couldn’t quite corral the ball and settled for an impressive tip-in.

It was another balanced effort for Team USA overall as every player took the court for at least 12 minutes and scored. And only one player, Tyrese Haliburton played more than 20 minutes.

Anthony Edwards led the Americans in scoring with 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists in what was his best game of the tournament so far. Edwards had emerged as the top player on this squad throughout the exhibition contests but had struggled to get his shot going in the World Cup itself. But this game against Jordan was exactly what he needed to get going.

Bobby Portis added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals off the bench while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Josh Hart actually got the start in place of his former Lakers teammate Brandon Ingram and while he scored just two points, he also led all players with 12 rebounds.

Team USA actually didn’t shoot the ball as well from deep as they had been in the tournament, knocking down just 10-of-29 3-pointers, but it didn’t matter. The Americans dominated the glass 56-to-34 and also forced 22 turnovers from Jordan while dishing out 29 assists as a team.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, one of the best stories of the tournament so far, led Jordan with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Next up for Team USA

After dominating the first round, Team USA moves on to the second round group stage where they will first face Montenegro on Friday, September 1 followed by a contest against Lithuania on Sunday, September 3.