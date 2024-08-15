Lakers Highlights: Best Anthony Davis Plays From Paris Olympics

This summer was a big one for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who got to represent his country again at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. After barely playing during his first Olympic go-around as a rookie in 2012, Davis was expected to play a much bigger role this time.

Playing a career-high 76 games for the Lakers last season, the Chicago native is coming off arguably his best season as a Laker. He averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks on 55.6% from the field.

Despite battling some narratives about injury history, Davis reasserted himself as one of the best defensive centers in the NBA. Now at 31-years-old, the 6’10” center is slotted in the prime of his career and showcased that in Paris during the Olympics.

Whether starting or coming off the bench, Davis provided much-needed defense and rebounding, which became vital when Joel Embiid experienced some offensive and defensive struggles. Since the Olympics have concluded, here are Davis’ best plays from exhibition play and tournament games in France:

That Laker connection still hits in international play! (🎥: @NBCSports) pic.twitter.com/lsdO8VY46S — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 28, 2024

Anthony Davis with the monster putback slam! (via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/G7GWKMU31c — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) August 6, 2024

For Davis and his co-star LeBron James to become two staples for the United States in winning their five straight gold medal bodes well for this upcoming Lakers season. While time is running out on this pairing, they are displaying that they are one of, if not the best, duo currently in the NBA.

This USA roster was filled with plenty of stars and it could have been easy for Davis in particular to coast. But his pride in representing his country and bringing home a gold medal was noticeable, doing whatever it took to help his team win.

All in all, the Lakers center was one of the most impactful players on Team USA throughout their 11-game journey, which is an encouraging sign for this upcoming 2024-25 season.

Andre Iguodala believes Anthony Davis & Devin Booker were unsung heroes

It is hard to give every player their due credit given how many noteworthy names there are on Team USA. Yet, Anthony Davis and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker were two names gaining appreciation.

Former USA gold medalist Andre Iguodala made sure that both Davis and Booker got their shine, calling them the unsung heroes for USA Basketball.

