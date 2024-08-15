Lakers Highlights: Best LeBron James Plays From Paris Olympics

With Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James entering the final stages of his career, an opportunity presented itself to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics and represent USA one last time.

Coming off an All-NBA Third Team nomination and playing 71 games at 39-years-old, James clearly still has plenty left in the tank. Last season was the most games he played wearing the purple and gold while averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists on 54% from the field and 41% from 3-point range, a career-high.

Seeing that production, many were uncertain of how assertive James was going to be for the United States given his age. But, in the first exhibition game, it became clearly evident that the four-time champion wanted to win gold.

Not only did he do that, but LeBron also took home MVP honors after a stellar tournament for USA Basketball.

Now that the Olympics have concluded, here are some notable plays for the now three-time gold medalist during the run in Paris:

After what transpired last summer during the FIBA World Cup, it was great to see James and company take this responsibility seriously. Ultimately, the Lakers star averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals in the six tournament games.

In the gold medal game, James put up 14 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 33 minutes. This undefeated Team USA run is another one for the history books and James ended his presumably final Olympic appearance on a high note.

LeBron James’ crown celebration voted among best on Team USA

While LeBron James is known for his play on the court, he accompanies it with some noteworthy celebrations. When his Olympic teammates were asked who had the best celebration, James’ crown celebration was voted among the best on the team.

