Lakers Highlights: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Come Up Clutch To Outlast Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their 2023-24 season home finale to the Golden State Warriors, making their final two games must-wins if they want to keep their hopes of moving up the standings alive.

With a couple days off, the Lakers got a chance to get one more practice in before hitting the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Los Angeles entered the game as massive favorites because Memphis ruled out a record 13 players due to injuries, forcing them to play all of their young and unproven talent.

However, the Grizzlies gave the Lakers all they could handle and more as they were routinely the first ones to the basketball and played loose and free. Memphis even took a lead in the fourth quarter, but Los Angeles was able to persevere and pick up an ugly win.

LeBron James wasn’t very sharp in the first half against Memphis as he turned the ball over several times, making it difficult for Los Angeles to create much separation. However, James did show off a bit as he was able to complete several highlight-reel plays to get the FedEx Forum crowd going.

The King saved his best for the second half, though, particularly in the fourth quarter when he got serious and started playing hard on both ends of the floor. With the Grizzlies threatening to upset the Lakers, James turned it up in the closing minutes and effectively iced the game with a steal and reverse dunk in the closing seconds.

On the night, James finished with a game-high 37 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. He did, however, commit eight turnovers.

Anthony Davis made his return to the floor after missing the previous game against the Warriors and simply dominated the undermanned Grizzlies. Without Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis had no hope of containing Davis down low in the painted area.

Davis forced the Grizzlies to foul him anytime he got the ball near the basket and he went on to convert 13 of his 17 attempts at the free throw line. He finished the night with 36 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.

What’s next for Lakers

Los Angeles will meet with the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday in their regular season finale, a crucial game for L.A. as they jostle for positioning. Afterwards, the Lakers will compete in the Play-In Tournament though it remains to be seen if they’ll need to win one or two games to qualify for the playoffs.

