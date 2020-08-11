Lakers Highlights: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Kyle Kuzma Vs. Nuggets



The Los Angeles Lakers were finally able to snap their three-game losing streak in the bubble as they came away with a 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets. Their third star was clear as Kyle Kuzma joined Anthony Davis and LeBron James in bringing the Lakers a victory.

Early on it was Davis who set the tone. After some rough games he attacked the basket early and often to get the Lakers on the right track. And as usual, it was on both ends where Davis shined.

Davis had 12 points in the first quarter and finished with 27 to go along with six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. And while he was one of the three big stars of the night, the Lakers also got some help from their role players.

Dion Waiters was huge off the bench with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting to go along with three assists. His production early on helped the Lakers to a first quarter lead.

Kuzma also continues to expand his game in the bubble. In addition to his scoring, Kuzma has improved as a defender, rebounder, and he also demonstrated his playmaking ability against the Nuggets.

The Lakers kept things going in the second quarter and it was more of Davis who capped the first half with a thunderous putback dunk.

The third quarter was a back and forth affair, but it is was where James really got going. His offense was excellent, but this block on Paul Millsap was so tough that it briefly broke one of the LED boards on the sideline.

Kuzma’s defense has been the talk of Lakers fans everywhere since the season restarted in Orlando. The young Lakers has worked hard to improve his all-around game and it was on display throughout the game.

Even though the Nuggets rested their starters in the fourth quarter, they battled every step of the way with the Lakers, but regardless of who is in the game, when James attacks the basket it’s pretty much impossible to stop.

James finished the game with a game-high 29 points and 12 assists on the night, but he was not the talk of the basketball world at the end of this game. Kuzma finished with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals and with the game tied, head coach Frank Vogel knew who he was drawing up the play for.

Kuzma’s last three points gave the Lakers the win and the fans something to celebrate as the playoffs continue to get closer.

Next for Lakers

The final seeding game for the Lakers takes place on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 a.m. PT. The Kings have already been eliminated from playoff contention and this will be the final contest before the playoffs officially begin.

