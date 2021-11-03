Lakers Highlights: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook All Score 27-Plus In Win Over Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Houston Rockets for the second straight game on Tuesday night and unlike the first contest that was a blowout, this one was much closer throughout.

The Lakers actually found themselves needing to fight back after trailing by as many as 11 in the third quarter. They were able to do so though, escaping with a 119-117 win to improve to 5-3 on the young season.

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers as he finished with 30 points, four rebounds and 10 assists on an efficient 13-of-21 shooting. He took over the game with 10 straight points in the fourth quarter to give the Lakers the lead.

It wasn’t just James doing it though as all three of the Lakers’ stars finished with 27-plus points on efficient shooting.

Anthony Davis was living in the paint, scoring 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.

Russell Westbrook also had 27 on the night with nine rebounds and seven assists, using his quickness with the ball and strong finishing skills to attack this young Rockets team.

Rockets rookie Jalen Green did his best to keep his team in it, knocking down a pair of circus threes late to cut the deficit from seven to just one, although it was not enough as Kevin Porter Jr. missed at the buzzer to secure the victory for L.A.

As Laker fans have gotten used to, Carmelo Anthony had another strong scoring night off the bench with 15 on 6-of-9 shooting (3-of-5 from three). He has been massive for the L.A. to start the season.

Up next for the Lakers…

The Lakers are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night and there’s no doubt they will be looking to get revenge after blowing a 26-point lead against them last week. They then hit the road to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night to finish out the week.

