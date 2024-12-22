Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Bullies Kings In Second Straight Victory



The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed one of their best games of the 2024-25 season earlier in the week when they beat the Sacramento Kings 113-100. It was a strong two-way performance that provided some optimism about the Lakers’ rest of season prospects, though they couldn’t celebrate long as they faced off against the Kings again.

When two teams play each other back to back, it can be much more difficult for the previous winner to pick up another victory. Los Angeles was well on their way to another easy victory before some miscues late in the fourth quarter opened the door for Sacramento to steal a win.

Fortunately, the Lakers were able to luck out in the end and sealed the game behind a pair of Austin Reaves free throws to win 103-99.

At this point, it’s clear that the extra time off the past two weeks has greatly helped LeBron James who has been playing with much more energy and force on both ends of the floor. James set the tone early on the defensive end by locking him his assignment and pushing the ball in transition off misses and turnovers.

James was also more physical than usual on the offensive end, looking to punish his defenders near the basket and bully his way to the basket. James was the leading scorer in the game with 32 points on an efficient 13-of-24 from the field, but he also added seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

D’Angelo Russell served as a spark plug off the bench, finding the range from beyond the arc any time the Kings defense gave him space. With Sacramento overloading the paint to limit Anthony Davis, Russell took it upon himself to look to score more often.

Russell was the Lakers’ second-leading scorer with 20 points on the bench and hit three of his seven attempts from distance. He also recorded five assists and four rebounds.

Rui Hachimura didn’t have the biggest scoring night, but was still instrumental in the win as he did a good job fighting on the boards. Hachimura’s biggest play of the game came on the Lakers’ final possession where he was able to bat out Davis’ missed free throw to Reaves. Sacramento fouled Reaves who sunk the two free throws to give Los Angeles a four-point lead.

What’s next for Lakers

The Lakers will return home to play the Detroit Pistons on Monday and then head back up north to take on the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!