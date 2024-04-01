Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Catches Fire From Deep To Sink Nets On Easter Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their five-game winning streak snapped this past week against the Indiana Pacers, but it didn’t take away from the fact that they’re peaking at the right time.

Los Angeles has been playing much better basketball as of late and they had an excellent chance to rebound from the loss with a road date against the Brooklyn Nets on Easter Sunday. Brooklyn is in the midst of a rebuild, but came into the matchup with a modest three-game winning streak.

The first quarter had all the makings of a blowout as the Lakers were able to hold the Nets scoreless for the first six minutes. Los Angeles took a 17-0 lead and never looked back as they held on for a wire-to-wire win against Brooklyn.

LeBron James got off to a relatively quiet start as he allowed the game to develop before he started to take over aggressively. James is known for making highlight-reel plays in transition, but to celebrate Easter he decided to amaze the crowd with his outside shooting.

For the 2023-24 season, James is shooting a career-high 40 percent but he couldn’t miss against Brooklyn no matter where he was on the floor. James tied a career-high in made 3-pointers with nine on 10 attempts as well as tied his season-high in points with 40. The King also added seven rebounds and five assists.

Anthony Davis wasn’t quite as dominated as his co-star, but he also showed he was far too much for the smaller Nets team. Davis got loose for lobs and putbacks near the rim and did well guarding the paint on the other end.

Davis recorded another double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds to go along with four blocks.

Rui Hachimura has been playing his best basketball of the season at the perfect time and he had another strong performance against the Nets. Aside from his normal scoring, Hachimura was a bonus on the boards as he pulled down another 10 also give him a double-double.

It was a well-rounded two-way performance from Hachimura, who finished with 20 points and four assists in 37 minutes of action.

What’s next for Lakers

Los Angeles’ road trip continues on Tuesday when they play a reeling Toronto Raptors team before they conclude another back-to-back set against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The Lakers will finally come home for the weekend though they get one more back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

