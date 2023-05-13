Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Drops First 30-Point Game In 2023 Playoffs To Advance Past Warriors In Game 6

After failing to close out the series in Game 5 in the Bay Area, the Los Angeles Lakers returned home to Crypto.com Arena for Game 6 with another opportunity to end the Golden State Warriors title defense.

Coming into the night, fans were feeling confident as the Lakers have yet to be defeated on their home floor throughout the 2023 Playoffs. With a chance to eliminate a rival in the Warriors, the fans were roaring from the get-go and that translated into a 17-point first quarter lead.

However, Golden State didn’t just lie down and fought all the way back to make it a two-possession game before a frantic sequence at the end of the first half ended with an Austin Reaves heave from half-court that gave them a 10-point lead.

Sensing the momentum had shifted in their favor, the purple and gold started to take control of the game in the third quarter thanks to their dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The stars made their imprint by using their collective size and physicality to dominate the Warriors and that eventually led to a 20-point advantage.

Golden State did their best to mount a comeback in the fourth, but by then Los Angeles had seized control of the night and were able to cruise to a 122-101 victory and move on to the Western Conference Finals.

James saved his best game of the series for the one that mattered the most as he was much more assertive getting to the rim. The King had been settling for jumpers more often than not, but the mindset to attack the basket is what set the tone for the rest of the team.

The 38-year-old would go on to score 30 points, the first time he’s hit that threshold during the postseason. He finished the night with a near triple double as he also recorded nine rebounds and nine assists.

Although he only took nine shots, Davis was just impressive as he looked like the all-world defender he has been. Davis made sure to clean the glass as he pulled down 20 boards, but he also lorded over the painted area which also led to two steals and two blocks.

Outside of the stars, it was big scoring night for Reaves, who added some much-needed offense when the Warriors loaded up on James and Davis. Reaves poured in 23 points, including several timely 3-pointers that kept Golden State from ever getting close.

What’s next for Lakers

Los Angeles gets a few days of rest before they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Nuggets closed out their second round series against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, and like the Lakers, are undefeated at home this postseason.

