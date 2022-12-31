Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Drops Season-High 47 Points In Birthday Win Against Hawks

LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down in Year 20, and on his 38th birthday, he reminded the NBA world that he remains one of the best players to this day.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been floundering since Anthony Davis went down to injury, but James knew the team needed a win and he delivered with a massive performance against the Atlanta Hawks.

The King dropped a season-high 47 points on an efficient 18-of-27 shooting from the field, terrorizing the Hawks with his drives to the rim while burying them from the perimeter. The scoring was on another level, but James also narrowly missed on a triple-double as he recorded 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The statisticians also dug up a gem as James became the highest-scoring player on their own birthday.

Since replacing Davis in the starting lineup, Thomas Bryant has been productive offensively and that was the case against Atlanta as he was L.A.’s second-leading scorer with 19 points. The scoring was impressive, but he also pulled down a season-high 17 rebounds. His work on the glass helped the Laker defense prevent more scoring opportunities for the Hawks who kept the game close all the way down to the fourth quarter.

Although James deserves most of the spotlight, his co-star in Russell Westbrook also deserves some shine as he quietly had an impactful night. Westbrook was excellent as a playmaker, recording a game-high 11 assists to go along with 14 points and eight rebounds. Although he committed six turnovers, his ability to ease the playmaking burden off James was critical throughout the game.

It wasn’t just Westbrook who dished the basketball out as Dennis Schroder was right behind him with nine assists of his own. Schroder was able to routinely get into the paint where he either finished the play himself or found an open teammate for an easy bucket.

Lastly, Patrick Beverley continued his solid play as of late as he pitched in 10 points, including going 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Beverley has looked more confident shooting the basketball and has helped keep opposing defenses a little more honest.

What’s next for Lakers

The Lakers can celebrate the new year with a win, but then get their first taste of game action in 2023 when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. They then return home for a rematch with the Miami Heat followed by another meeting with the Atlanta Hawks.

