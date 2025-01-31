Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Leads Team Effort In Blowout Of Wizards



With Anthony Davis injured, everyone from LeBron James down needed to step up for the Los Angeles Lakers, even against the lowly Washington Wizards. And that is exactly what happened.

LeBron led the way with 24 points and 11 assists and every player who took the court scored, including seven players in double-figures, as the Lakers dominated the Wizards 134-96. The Lakers jumped on the Wizards from the beginning, scoring 42 points in the first quarter and 78 in the first half, the most of any team in any half in the NBA this season and led by 33 at the break.

Rui Hachimura added 22 points while Austin Reaves finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jaxson Hayes, starting in place of Davis, had a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks while Shake Milton had far and away his best game as a Laker with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench.

It was a complete annihilation in every facet by the Lakers, who shot 54.4% from the field and 46.9% from 3-point range as a team while holding the Wizards to just 31.9% from the field. The Lakers also had 31 assists on the night while committing just 11 turnovers and out-rebounded the Wizards by 10.

Max Christie knocked down three triples to finish with 13 points and four rebounds while Dalton Knecht added 10 points off the bench. The Lakers also got another encouraging performance from Jarred Vanderbilt in his third game back as the forward finished with four points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals with his activity really standing out once again.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 19 points while former Laker Kyle Kuzma finished with 13 as Washington lost their 16th consecutive game to drop their record to a league-worst 6-41.

With the game well out of reach, Bronny James played the entire fourth quarter and had an impressive drive and finish through contact, drawing the foul and completing a 3-point play, much to the delight of the Lakers fans in attendance in our nation’s capital. He finished with five points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal and even got some MVP chants while at the foul line late in the game.

The Lakers have now won seven of their last nine games to improve their record to 27-19.

Next up for the Lakers

The Lakers finish up their Grammy road trip with their lone appearance in Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks Saturday night before returning back to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Tuesday.

