Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Records Fourth Consecutive Triple-Double, Anthony Davis Dominates Vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a much worse road team during the 2024-25 season, so their first game of group play in the Emirates NBA Cup was going to be a challenge when they took on the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers are the defending NBA Cup champions and hadn’t lost a group play game dating back to last season, but this time around they really had to work to keep that streak alive. After a back-and-forth fourth quarter where the two teams traded the lead, Los Angeles was able to hang on and win 120-115 to pick up their first win of group play.

Since head coach JJ Redick subbed out D’Angelo Russell for Cam Reddish in the starting lineup, LeBron James has taken up point guard duties and it’s benefited the team because he’s had the basketball more in his hands. As one of the greatest playmakers in NBA history, James has been able to show the league he still has it in him to control the offense nearly every possession.

Against the Spurs, James was excellent moving the basketball around and getting his teammates involved before he looked to score himself. James stuffed the stat sheet and wound up recording his fourth consecutive triple-double as he put up 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists. This was the first time in James’ career that he recorded four consecutive triple-doubles.

While James accomplished another feat, it was his co-star Anthony Davis that stole the show as he was the best overall player on the floor. In a primetime matchup against Victor Wembanyama, Davis continued his torrid stretch to the regular season as he dominated the offensive end while providing his usual brand of staunch defense.

Not only did Davis do damage in the paint, he also had his jumper going and he nailed a huge 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to help fend off San Antonio. Davis ended the night as the game’s leading scorer with 40 points, but he also had 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

After being out of the rotation, Max Christie was thrust into a larger role with Rui Hachimura out and responded with 11 points off the bench. It was the third-year guard’s best game of the year and one that he can hopefully build on.

What’s next for Lakers

The Lakers don’t get much time to celebrate as they stay on the road and take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the second night of a back to back.

