Lakers Highlights: LeBron James Returns, Anthony Davis Dominates Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers returned home after a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, though they played host to the Memphis Grizzlies who entered the night on a four-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies have been one of the most efficient offensive teams during the 2024-25 season, presenting a major challenge for the Lakers who have largely struggled defensively. However, Los Angeles put together their most complete defensive showing to hold off Memphis and pick up up the much-needed victory.

LeBron James’s return to the court was the story of the night as the star forward had missed the previous two games due to foot soreness and personal reasons. However, the time off clearly did James some good as he looked spry and active on the floor. James showed off his two-way play with a dunk in transition followed by a block on the other end to open the night.

James did show some rust on the offensive end as he wasn’t as aggressive as he normally is, but he made up for it with his effort on both ends of the court. James finished the night with 18 points, eight assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes of action.

While James worked his way back into a groove, Anthony Davis did the heavy lifting offensively for the Lakers. Davis has historically dominated the matchup against the Grizzlies and he did it again as he was a menace in the painted area throughout the evening.

Even though Memphis has quality bigs in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey, Davis had no problem scoring on the floor. Davis did most of his damage near the rim, though he also showed off the soft touch on his jumper.

Davis led all scorers with 40 points, but also had 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. He shot 15-of-22 from the field while going 9-of-12 from the free throw line. He briefly exited the game after hurting his shoulder, but fortunately was able to return without problem.

Austin Reaves was the perfect third star behind James and Davis as he took advantage of some openings on the floor to get his own shot. Reaves was able to keep Memphis at bay with some well-timed baskets, and he ended up with 19 points and eight assists.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers get a few days off before they get back on the road to play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and then again on Sunday.

