Lakers Highlights: Luka Doncic & LeBron James Lead Way In Game 2 Win Over Timberwolves



The Los Angeles Lakers had a Game 1 performance they wanted to forget as they were thoroughly outplayed by the Minnesota Timberwolves, going down in the series 1-0 and losing home-court advantage.

Following the loss, several members of the Lakers noted how the game was a wake-up call and vowed to be much better in Game 2. Dropping both games at home would’ve almost certainly spelled the end of Los Angeles’ title hopes, so there was plenty of urgency and motivation for the squad.

From the opening tip, the purple and gold looked like a completely different team on both ends of the floor as they played with much more force and intensity. The Lakers dictated the speed and tempo of the game and forced the Timberwolves to play at their pace, allowing them to take a double-digit lead that they held for most of the night.

Although Minnesota threatened to climb back into the game, Los Angeles did just enough in the fourth quarter to keep them at bay and even the series at one game apiece.

For the second-straight game, Luka Doncic sparked the Lakers’ offense in the first quarter as he caught fire from the field early. Doncic was masterful at getting to his spots on the floor and bulling his defenders for jumpers, layups and other tough shots. He was also good about drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line where he was a perfect 11-of-11.

While Doncic did slow down a bit in the second half, he still contributed in other areas of the game like rebounding and playmaking. The superstar also had his best defensive showing as a Laker, moving his feet and closing out to shooters.

Overall, Doncic led all scorers with 31 points and narrowly missed on a triple-double as he had 12 rebounds and nine assists.

LeBron James was the best two-way player throughout the night as he took it upon himself to set the tone for Los Angeles’ defense. James swarmed his assignments and got into their jerseys, but he was also excellent acting as a rim protector and backline defender.

James’ performance was perfectly encapsulated midway through the fourth quarter where he stole the basketball and ran in for a layup to keep the Lakers ahead by double digits. James wound up recording 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers will head on the road to take on the Timberwolves in Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday, respectively. With the win in Game 2, the Lakers guaranteed at least one more home contest in Game 5.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!