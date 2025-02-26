Lakers Highlights: Luka Doncic Records Triple-Double, LeBron James Closes Out Win Against Mavericks



The Los Angeles Lakers returned home to play host to the Dallas Mavericks, a matchup that became one of the most anticipated games of the 2024-25 season following the blockbuster deal involving Luka Doncic.

Weeks later and it still doesn’t feel quite real that Doncic is on the Lakers, but the new reality started to sink in when he lined up across the Mavericks. It was an emotionally-charged evening given what Doncic means to the Dallas franchise and its fan base, but the superstar handled himself well on the floor.

While all the attention was on Doncic, the Mavericks gave the Lakers everything they had on both ends of the floor despite being shorthanded. There were several moments where it seemed like Dallas would take control of the game, but Los Angeles came up clutch when it needed to to hold on for a 107-99 victory.

Outside of his performance against the Denver Nuggets, Doncic has struggled shooting the basketball since returning from his calf injury. Doncic’s shooting woes continued against his former team as he went 6-of-17 from the field and shot a dreadful 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.

While Doncic wasn’t efficient as a scorer, he still contributed to the win as he was a huge force on the glass and his usual self as a passer. Doncic recorded his first triple-double as a Laker, putting up 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. He also was a factor on the defensive end as he recorded three steals and two blocks.

Doncic’s triple-double made him just the third player in NBA history to record a triple-double against all 30 teams, joining LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Not to be outdone by his new co-star, LeBron James ensured the purple and gold escaped with a win as he was instrumental to staving off the Mavericks in the fourth quarter. James was everywhere on the floor, hitting jumpers, barreling to the rim and playing inspired defense.

James has been on a tear in recent weeks and he kept the momentum going with a statline of 27 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal. He had 16 points in the fourth quarter alone to close out the win.

Austin Reaves is settling in well as the third option behind Doncic and James as he was able to pick his spots against the Dallas defense. Reaves was second on the team in scoring with 20 points, but also added five assists and three rebounds.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers’ upcoming schedule is brutal and the competition doesn’t get any easier as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and then the L.A. Clippers on Friday.

