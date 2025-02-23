Lakers Highlights: Luka Doncic & Starters Shine In Big Win Over Nuggets



Since returning from the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked a little rough around the edges. Some rust was to be expected, but the Lakers looked far from the version they showed before the break.

Entering the Saturday primetime matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles was considered underdogs as Denver has recently owned the regular season matchup and were riding a nine-game winning streak. Beating the Nuggets requires a full 48 minutes of focus on both ends of the floor, but this time around the Lakers were up to the challenge as they got after it from the start.

Not only did Los Angeles race out to a large lead, they were also able to stave off all of Denver’s runs. When the game got close, the Lakers responded with their own runs to keep the Nuggets at bay. As a result, L.A. took home a wire-to-wire win against Denver and made a strong statement to the rest of the league in the process.

Luka Doncic has been easing into his new surroundings while simultaneously recovering from his calf injury, but head coach JJ Redick said he wouldn’t be on a minutes restriction. Without any worries of being subbed out early and feeling healthier, Doncic delivered his best game since joining Los Angeles.

Doncic torched the Denver defense repeatedly with step-back jumpers or cross-court passes that kept their defense in rotation. It was by far the best Doncic looked within the offense and the rest of the team was able to play off of him.

Doncic scored a game-high 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line. He also added 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block.

LeBron James thrived playing more off the basketball as he connected with Doncic on several highlight-reel plays. James took advantage of bad Nuggets transition defense for dunks and layups, but also did damage in the half court by hunting for mismatches.

James had a great all-around game recording 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks.

Rui Hachimura drew the tall task of guarding Nikola Jokic but he was up to the task as he helped limit the reigning MVP to just seven shot attempts. On the flip side, Hachimura was an excellent source of offense as he poured in 21 points.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers return home to host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, which should be an emotional night for Luka Doncic. It will also mark Max Christie’s return to Crypto.com Arena, although Anthony Davis is currently out with an injury.

