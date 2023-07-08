Lakers Highlights: Max Christie’s Poster Dunk Helps Begin Las Vegas Summer League With Win Over Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers opened up the Las Vegas Summer League in style on Friday night, earning a 103-96 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

After dropping their first two games of the summer in the California Classic, the Lakers finally got in the win column, which keeps their Summer League championship hopes alive.

Just like the first two games, the Lakers were led by Max Christie, who had another really solid all-around night.

Christie finished with 22 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

His best highlight of the night came late in the second quarter when he drove and rose up for a poster dunk, putting the sold out Thomas & Mack Center crowd on their feet.

After the game, Christie said that dunk ranked at the top of the list in his career. At just 20 years of age though, he will likely have plenty more to add to the collection.

Christie has been getting it done on both ends of the court for the Lakers so far this summer, receiving MVP chants and perhaps putting his name into the conversation for a rotation spot in the regular season.

The Lakers’ other second-year player, Cole Swider, also had a great game on Friday, finishing with 19 points and a pair of rebounds while draining five of his eight 3-point attempts. With the game getting close late in the fourth quarter, it was Swider who put it away with a corner triple and then a dunk in transition to secure the victory for L.A.

Colin Castleton also continued his impressive summer by filling up the stat sheet once again with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. He is one of the Lakers’ two-way players along with D’Moi Hodge, who chipped in three triples and finished with 11 points and a pair of steals.

Up next for the Lakers…

The Lakers continue Las Vegas Summer League play on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m. PT at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Charlotte also played on Friday before the Lakers, suffering a 76-68 loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller had a solid outing though with 16 points, 11 rebounds, one assists, three steals and a block.

