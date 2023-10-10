Lakers Highlights: Rui Hachimura & Austin Reaves Lead Eight In Double-Figures In Preseason Win Over Nets

One of the biggest strengths of the Los Angeles Lakers this season should be their depth. Both LeBron James and Austin Reaves made their preseason debuts on Monday night, but it was the efforts of the entire roster that helped get the team in the win column for the first time this preseason.

Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 19 points and five rebounds, Reaves added 18 points and six others scored in double-figures as the Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 129-126. The Lakers led by as many as 19 in the first half, and the reserves were able to hold on late despite a strong push from the Nets down the stretch.

James finished with 10 points, three rebounds and five assists in his first action of the year. He was able to pick his spots and was more of a facilitator early on while also adding a steal and a block. But the first half was all about D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis.

Russell was on fire hitting 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-5 from deep to finish with 14 points, six assists and two steals with no turnovers. The point guard looked like his best self, operating the pick-and-roll beautifully and setting up his teammates for easy buckets before sitting out the second half.

Likewise, Davis continued to look outstanding this preseason, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Davis’ aggression from the preseason opener continued and he knocked down another 3-pointer as well as a midrange jumper which the Lakers undoubtedly hopes continues in the regular season as it opens up so much for their offense.

With Jarred Vanderbilt sitting out, Taurean Prince got the start and was much better this game, knocking down 3-of-5 from deep and finishing with 13 points, though he did struggle with fouls once again having five on the night. The Lakers also got solid outings from their reserve bigs as Jaxson Hayes added eight points and seven rebounds while Christian Wood finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Standing out amongst the Lakers’ draft picks and two-way players on this night was second-round pick Maxwell Lewis, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. He also had the highlight of the night as he threw down a beautiful windmill dunk in the fourth quarter following a steal from D’Moi Hodge.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 26 points and went head-to-head with Reaves, trading buckets during a fun stretch in the third quarter. Former Laker Lonnie Walker IV added 14 points for Brooklyn.

Next up for the Lakers

The Lakers will have their first preseason game in Southern California on Wednesday night as they take on the Sacramento Kings in Anaheim at the Honda Center before their first true home game of the preseason on Friday against the Golden State Warriors.

