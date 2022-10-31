Lakers Highlights: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James & Anthony Davis Lead Way In First Win Of Season Against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers finally managed to earn their first win of the 2022-23 season when they took down the Denver Nuggets at home on Sunday night.

The winning formula for the Lakers finally produced a favorable result as their Big 3 all came through strong performances while the team as a whole locked in defensively.

Anthony Davis returned to the lineup after missing their most recent game with a back injury and he carried L.A.’s offense in the first quarter. Although he was clearly hobbled throughout the night, Davis gutted it out to the tune of 23 points, 15 rebounds, one steal, and one block.

While Davis was great from the jump, it took LeBron James a half to settle in offensively and find his rhythm. After several uncharacteristic misses at the rim, James knocked down several jumpers in the second half to bail out the Lakers in the half court.

King James would go on to lead all scorers with 26 points to go along with six rebounds and eight assists.

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the second consecutive game and built off the momentum he created from the last contest. Westbrook played with a sense of urgency and pace that energized the group, getting them into early transition and finding his teammates for dump offs and open threes.

Westbrook finished the night with a near triple-double in 32 minutes of action, contributing 16 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. For his performance, the Crypto.com Arena crowd gave him a standing ovation, a sign of their appreciation.

Another standout was Lonnie Walker IV, who caught fire in the third quarter. His offensive spark was exactly what the Lakers needed and he wound up scoring 18 points on the night.

Perhaps the most encouraging takeaway from the team’s win is the offense finally able to see shots go down. After shooting historically bad from beyond the arc through their first five games, the Lakers nailed 13 of their 30 attempts. Making shots forced Denver to defend Los Angeles much tighter, therefore opening up more driving lanes.

Next up for the Lakers

The Lakers get two days off before facing off against the rising New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Afterward, they get the surprise of the season in the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!