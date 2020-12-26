Lakers Highlights: Team Effort Leads To Blowout Win On Christmas

After a disappointing outcome on Opening Night, the Los Angeles Lakers were determined to redeem themselves in their second contest of the season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were again the leaders, but an entire team effort led to a dominant victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas.

Five Lakers scored in double figures as they got their first win of the season, a 138-115 rout. Davis finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, while James added 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Lakers pushed ahead in the second quarter and were able to maintain a double-digit lead for the majority of the night, having plenty of players step up to ensure the win.

Dennis Schroder showed why the Lakers reportedly are already in talks with him on a contract extension as he added 18 points and six assists. Not to be outdone, Montrezl Harrell was unstoppable off the bench with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma bounced back with 13 points and six assists, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added eight points, and Markieff Morris was huge with nine points and seven rebounds as well in a game the Lakers led throughout.

They dominated the Mavericks physically, nearly doubling Dallas on the glass 53-27, including a 17-3 in offensive rebounds. Their ball movement was also on display as the Lakers had 33 assists on 51 field goals made.

That passing was undoubtedly a major catalyst to the Lakers’ offensive success as they shot 56% from the field while also hitting 19 3-pointers.

Defensively the Lakers did have their struggles against the league’s top offense from a year ago, though much of that was of their own doing. L.A. committed 16 turnovers to just nine from the Mavericks, allowing Dallas to get open looks in transition, but the Lakers were simply too overwhelming on the night.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic finished with 27 points and seven assists, but was never able to take control of the game they way he did for his team most of last season.

Next for the Lakers

The Lakers have a back-to-back coming up as they will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday before hitting the road for their first road trip of the 2020-21 season.

