Lakers Highlights: Without LeBron James, Anthony Davis Leads Win Over Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks in a close one, but they continued their Texas road trip against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Despite it being the second night of a back to back, the Lakers had a great shot of bouncing back as the Spurs came into the night losers of 17 straight games. For most of the night, Los Angeles was in complete control before a near-collapse in the fourth quarter almost cost them the game.

However, the Lakers were able to hold in the closing moments and secure a 122-119 victory to get back in the win column.

The night got off to a scary start as Anthony Davis went right at Victor Wembanyama on the team’s first possession and looked like he sprained his ankle. However, Davis was able to walk it off and remain in the game where he proceeded to dominate the offensive end.

Davis didn’t look hampered by the ankle or the nagging hip injury he’s been dealing with as he went to work in the painted area. San Antonio had no answer for Davis who has been on fire from the field, and it resulted in a masterful performance with LeBron James sitting out.

The Brow led all scorers with 37 points to go along with 10 rebounds, one assist, and four steals. Davis only drained 2-of-3 of his 3-point attempts, his first game with multiple threes made during the 2023-24 season.

Davis also had the highlight of the night when he backed down Wembanyama and dunked over him, exciting the crowd and his teammates.

Taurean Prince helped Davis with the scoring load as he remained hot from beyond distance, knocking down four threes en route to 17 points. Prince chipped in everywhere, adding five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

Rui Hachimiura got the start in place of James and got off to a strong start, scoring the Lakers’ first seven points. While he cooled off as the game went on, Hachimura still finished in double digits with 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

As usual, Austin Reaves was a stabilizing presence off the bench as he hit timely shots to keep Los Angeles in front. Reaves had 15 points, eight assists and four rebounds in the win.

What’s next for Lakers

The Lakers will see the Spurs again on Friday to conclude their road trip before they head home to play the New York Knicks on Monday.

