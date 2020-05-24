Lakers History: List Of Los Angeles Lakers Hall Of Fame Players

Founded in 1959 and located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has inducted 27 former Los Angeles Lakers players since 1959. In 2020, Kobe Bryant will be the 28th Laker to be honored.

List of Los Angeles Lakers NBA Hall of Fame Players:

Player Year Inducted Kobe Bryant 2020* Vlade Divac 2019 Steve Nash 2018 Charlie Scott 2018 Shaquille O’Neal 2016 Zelmo Beaty 2016 Spencer Haywood 2015 Mitch Richmond 2014 Gary Payton 2013 Jamaal Wilkes 2012 Dennis Rodman 2011 Karl Malone 2010 Adrian Dantley 2008 James Worthy 2003 Magic Johnson 2002 Bob McAdoo 2000 Gail Goodrich 1996 Vern Mikkelsen 1995 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1995 Connie Hawkins 1992 Clyde Lovellette 1988 Slater Martin 1982 Jerry West 1980 Wilt Chamberlain 1979 Jim Pollard 1978 Elgin Baylor 1977 George Mikan 1959

Players:

Listed by the number of games played as a Laker in parenthesis.

Bryant played his entire 20-season professional career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships. He was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a 12-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team. He was a two-time NBA Finals MVP winner and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player. His jerseys No. 8 and No. 24 were both retired on December 18, 2017.

Abdul-Jabbar was a six-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), a 19-time NBA All-Star, a 15-time All-NBA selection, and an 11-time NBA All-Defensive Team member. He played for six NBA championship teams and was twice voted NBA Finals MVP. His jersey No. 33 was retired by the Lakers on March 20, 1990.

Playing his entire career in Los Angeles, West was a fourteen-time NBA All-Star and the All-Star Game MVP in 1972. He played in nine NBA Finals, winning one. He is the only player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP despite playing on the losing team (1969). West also coached the Lakers for 3 seasons and an eight-time NBA champion as the team’s General Manager. The Lakers retired his jersey No. 44 on November 19, 1983.

Playing his entire career with the Lakers, James Worthy ranks sixth all-time in Lakers team scoring (16,320). Worthy was a six-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA Champion, and won the NBA Finals MVP in 1988. Worthy was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003 and his jersey No. 42 was retired by the team on December 10, 1995.

Johnson was selected first overall in the 1979 NBA Draft and played his entire career for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a five-time NBA Champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, and the only player to be named Finals MVP in his rookie season. Johnson is a three-time NBA Most Valuable Player, twelve-time NBA All-Star, and two-time NBA All-Star MVP. On February 16, 1992, the Lakers retired No. 32 in honor of Johnson.

Baylor played his entire 14-year career with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers. He was the 1st overall pick in the 1958 NBA Draft, the 1959 NBA Rookie of the Year, and appeared in eight NBA Finals. A ten-time NBA ALl-Star, Baylor is regarded as one of the game’s all-time greatest players. His jersey No. 22 was retired by Los Angeles on November 9, 1983.

Mikkelsen was a territorial draft pick in the 1949 NBA Draft, a ten-time NBA All-Star who won four NBA Championships with the Minneapolis Lakers, including three-in-a-row from 1952 to 1954. He finished his ten-year career with 10,063 points scored. Mikkelsen’s No. 19 jersey is honored by the Lakers.

Goodrich was a territorial pick by Los Angeles in the 1965 NBA Draft. A late bloomer, Goodrich was a five-time NBA All-Star and won an NBA Championship with the Lakers in 1972. His jersey No. 25 was retired on November 20, 1996.

Wilkes was the 11th overall pick in the 1974 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1975, is a three-time NBA All-Star, and four-time NBA champions winning both with the Warriors and the Lakers. His jersey No. 52 was retired on December 28, 2012 and he was inducted to the NBA Hall of Fame in 2016.

Selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1989 NBA Draft, Divac would play eight-seasons for the team before retiring in 2005. He recorded over 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, and 1,500 blocked shots during his career with Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Sacramento, and was also the first player born outside the United States to play in over 1,000 games in the NBA. His No. 21 jersey was retired by the Sacramento Kings.

The Orlando Magic selected O’Neal with the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. He won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1993 and won three consecutive championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, and 2002. O’Neal was a fifteen-time NBA All-Star, the 1999–2000 was named All-Star Game MVP three times. He won a total of four NBA Championships with Los Angeles and Miami, was the 2002 NBA Most Valuable Player, and was named NBA Finals MVP three times. He is one of only three players to win All-Star MVP, NBA MVP, and Finals MVP awards all in the same year (2000). Los Angeles retired his jersey No. 34 on April 2, 2013. O’Neal was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Martin played seven seasons for the Minneapolis Lakers and won four NBA Championships during that time. He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and also won an NBA Championship with the St. Louis Hawks in 1958. Martin’s No. 22 jersey is honored by the Lakers.

Mikan is known as the greatest player of the first half-century of basketball. He was part of seven NBL, BAA, and NBA championship teams, an NBA All-Star Game MVP, and won three scoring titles. In 1959 he became the first Laker enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Mikan’s No. 99 jersey is honored by the Lakers.

Pollard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1978. He played his entire career for the Minneapolis Lakers. He was a five-time NBA champion and four-time NBA All-Star. Pollard’s No. 17 jersey is honored by the Lakers.

Originally a territorial pick by the Philadelphia Warriors in 1959, Wilt Chamberlain would play 15 seasons, the last 5 in Los Angeles. He won two NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player awards, one NBA Finals MVP award, and was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1960. He was a thirteen-time NBA All-Star Game and in 1978 was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His jersey No. 13 was retired by the Lakers on November 9, 1983.

Lovelette a three-time NBA Champion and a four-time NBA All-Star, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1988. Lovellette’s No. 34 jersey is honored by the Lakers.

McAdoo won two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers during a 14 season career in the ABA and NBA He was a five-time NBA All-Star and was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 1975. In 2000, McAdoo was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The NBA Rookie of the Year (1977) played for parts of two seasons with the Lakers. When he retired he was ninth on the all-time NBA scoring list.

Hawkins played three seasons for the Lakers before retiring after the 1975-76 season. “The Hawk” was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992 and his No. 42 jersey is retired by Phoenix Suns.

The second overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, Payton played 18 seasons for the Seattle Supersonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat, winning an NBA Championship with the Heat in 2006.

Haywood was a four-time NBA All-Star who won an NBA Championship in 1980 with the Lakers. His No. 24 jersey was retired by the SuperSonics on February 26, 2007, and he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Beaty played his final season for the Lakers. He was a three-time ABA All-Star, winning an ABA Championship in 1971 with Utah. He retired with combined ABA/NBA totals of 15,207 points and 9,665 rebounds. In 2016 Beaty was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Nash was the 15th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. He was an eight-time NBA All-Star and was twice named the NBA Most Valuable Player while playing for the Phoenix Suns.

The 1989 NBA Rookie of the Year, Richmond was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. He was a six-time NBA All-Star who played for Golden State, Sacramento, Washington, and Los Angeles. His jersey No. 2 was retired by the Sacramento Kings in 2015.

Scott played two seasons in the ABA and eight seasons in the NBA, winning an NBA CHampionship with the Boston Celtics in 1976. He was the ABA Rookie of the Year in 1971 and a three-time NBA All-Star.

Malone played one season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Picked 13th overall in the 1985 NBA Draft, he was a 14-time NBA All-Star, and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player. His 36,928 career points scored rank second all-time in NBA history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Nicknamed “the Worm” Rodman played just 23 games with the 1998-99 Los Angeles Lakers. He was a five-time NBA Champion and a two-time NBA All-Star. His No. 10 jersey is retired by the Detroit Pistons and he was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.