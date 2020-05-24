Lakers History: List Of Los Angeles Lakers Hall Of Fame Players

Founded in 1959 and located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has inducted 27 former Los Angeles Lakers players since 1959. In 2020, Kobe Bryant will be the 28th Laker to be honored.
List of Los Angeles Lakers NBA Hall of Fame Players:
|Player
|Year Inducted
|Kobe Bryant
|2020*
|Vlade Divac
|2019
|Steve Nash
|2018
|Charlie Scott
|2018
|Shaquille O’Neal
|2016
|Zelmo Beaty
|2016
|Spencer Haywood
|2015
|Mitch Richmond
|2014
|Gary Payton
|2013
|Jamaal Wilkes
|2012
|Dennis Rodman
|2011
|Karl Malone
|2010
|Adrian Dantley
|2008
|James Worthy
|2003
|Magic Johnson
|2002
|Bob McAdoo
|2000
|Gail Goodrich
|1996
|Vern Mikkelsen
|1995
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|1995
|Connie Hawkins
|1992
|Clyde Lovellette
|1988
|Slater Martin
|1982
|Jerry West
|1980
|Wilt Chamberlain
|1979
|Jim Pollard
|1978
|Elgin Baylor
|1977
|George Mikan
|1959
Players:
Listed by the number of games played as a Laker in parenthesis.
Kobe Bryant (1,346)*
Bryant played his entire 20-season professional career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships. He was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a 12-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team. He was a two-time NBA Finals MVP winner and the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player. His jerseys No. 8 and No. 24 were both retired on December 18, 2017.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,093)
Abdul-Jabbar was a six-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), a 19-time NBA All-Star, a 15-time All-NBA selection, and an 11-time NBA All-Defensive Team member. He played for six NBA championship teams and was twice voted NBA Finals MVP. His jersey No. 33 was retired by the Lakers on March 20, 1990.
Jerry West (932)
Playing his entire career in Los Angeles, West was a fourteen-time NBA All-Star and the All-Star Game MVP in 1972. He played in nine NBA Finals, winning one. He is the only player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP despite playing on the losing team (1969). West also coached the Lakers for 3 seasons and an eight-time NBA champion as the team’s General Manager. The Lakers retired his jersey No. 44 on November 19, 1983.
James Worthy (926)
Playing his entire career with the Lakers, James Worthy ranks sixth all-time in Lakers team scoring (16,320). Worthy was a six-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA Champion, and won the NBA Finals MVP in 1988. Worthy was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003 and his jersey No. 42 was retired by the team on December 10, 1995.
Magic Johnson (906)
Johnson was selected first overall in the 1979 NBA Draft and played his entire career for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is a five-time NBA Champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, and the only player to be named Finals MVP in his rookie season. Johnson is a three-time NBA Most Valuable Player, twelve-time NBA All-Star, and two-time NBA All-Star MVP. On February 16, 1992, the Lakers retired No. 32 in honor of Johnson.
Elgin Baylor (846)
Baylor played his entire 14-year career with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers. He was the 1st overall pick in the 1958 NBA Draft, the 1959 NBA Rookie of the Year, and appeared in eight NBA Finals. A ten-time NBA ALl-Star, Baylor is regarded as one of the game’s all-time greatest players. His jersey No. 22 was retired by Los Angeles on November 9, 1983.
Vern Mikkelsen (699)
Mikkelsen was a territorial draft pick in the 1949 NBA Draft, a ten-time NBA All-Star who won four NBA Championships with the Minneapolis Lakers, including three-in-a-row from 1952 to 1954. He finished his ten-year career with 10,063 points scored. Mikkelsen’s No. 19 jersey is honored by the Lakers.
Gail Goodrich (687)
Goodrich was a territorial pick by Los Angeles in the 1965 NBA Draft. A late bloomer, Goodrich was a five-time NBA All-Star and won an NBA Championship with the Lakers in 1972. His jersey No. 25 was retired on November 20, 1996.
Jamaal Wilkes (575)
Wilkes was the 11th overall pick in the 1974 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1975, is a three-time NBA All-Star, and four-time NBA champions winning both with the Warriors and the Lakers. His jersey No. 52 was retired on December 28, 2012 and he was inducted to the NBA Hall of Fame in 2016.
Vlade Divac (535)
Selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1989 NBA Draft, Divac would play eight-seasons for the team before retiring in 2005. He recorded over 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, and 1,500 blocked shots during his career with Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Sacramento, and was also the first player born outside the United States to play in over 1,000 games in the NBA. His No. 21 jersey was retired by the Sacramento Kings.
Shaquille O’Neal (514)
The Orlando Magic selected O’Neal with the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. He won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1993 and won three consecutive championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, and 2002. O’Neal was a fifteen-time NBA All-Star, the 1999–2000 was named All-Star Game MVP three times. He won a total of four NBA Championships with Los Angeles and Miami, was the 2002 NBA Most Valuable Player, and was named NBA Finals MVP three times. He is one of only three players to win All-Star MVP, NBA MVP, and Finals MVP awards all in the same year (2000). Los Angeles retired his jersey No. 34 on April 2, 2013. O’Neal was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2016.
Slater Martin (484)
Martin played seven seasons for the Minneapolis Lakers and won four NBA Championships during that time. He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and also won an NBA Championship with the St. Louis Hawks in 1958. Martin’s No. 22 jersey is honored by the Lakers.
George Mikan (439)
Mikan is known as the greatest player of the first half-century of basketball. He was part of seven NBL, BAA, and NBA championship teams, an NBA All-Star Game MVP, and won three scoring titles. In 1959 he became the first Laker enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Mikan’s No. 99 jersey is honored by the Lakers.
Jim Pollard (438)
Pollard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1978. He played his entire career for the Minneapolis Lakers. He was a five-time NBA champion and four-time NBA All-Star. Pollard’s No. 17 jersey is honored by the Lakers.
Wilt Chamberlain (339)
Originally a territorial pick by the Philadelphia Warriors in 1959, Wilt Chamberlain would play 15 seasons, the last 5 in Los Angeles. He won two NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player awards, one NBA Finals MVP award, and was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1960. He was a thirteen-time NBA All-Star Game and in 1978 was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His jersey No. 13 was retired by the Lakers on November 9, 1983.
Clyde Lovellette (282)
Lovelette a three-time NBA Champion and a four-time NBA All-Star, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1988. Lovellette’s No. 34 jersey is honored by the Lakers.
Bob McAdoo (224)
McAdoo won two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers during a 14 season career in the ABA and NBA He was a five-time NBA All-Star and was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 1975. In 2000, McAdoo was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Adrian Dantley (116)
The NBA Rookie of the Year (1977) played for parts of two seasons with the Lakers. When he retired he was ninth on the all-time NBA scoring list.
Connie Hawkins (114)
Hawkins played three seasons for the Lakers before retiring after the 1975-76 season. “The Hawk” was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992 and his No. 42 jersey is retired by Phoenix Suns.
Gary Payton (82)
The second overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, Payton played 18 seasons for the Seattle Supersonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat, winning an NBA Championship with the Heat in 2006.
Spencer Haywood (76)
Haywood was a four-time NBA All-Star who won an NBA Championship in 1980 with the Lakers. His No. 24 jersey was retired by the SuperSonics on February 26, 2007, and he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
Zelmo Beaty (69)
Beaty played his final season for the Lakers. He was a three-time ABA All-Star, winning an ABA Championship in 1971 with Utah. He retired with combined ABA/NBA totals of 15,207 points and 9,665 rebounds. In 2016 Beaty was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Steve Nash (65)
Nash was the 15th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. He was an eight-time NBA All-Star and was twice named the NBA Most Valuable Player while playing for the Phoenix Suns.
Mitch Richmond (64)
The 1989 NBA Rookie of the Year, Richmond was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. He was a six-time NBA All-Star who played for Golden State, Sacramento, Washington, and Los Angeles. His jersey No. 2 was retired by the Sacramento Kings in 2015.
Charlie Scott (48)
Scott played two seasons in the ABA and eight seasons in the NBA, winning an NBA CHampionship with the Boston Celtics in 1976. He was the ABA Rookie of the Year in 1971 and a three-time NBA All-Star.
Karl Malone (42)
Malone played one season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Picked 13th overall in the 1985 NBA Draft, he was a 14-time NBA All-Star, and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player. His 36,928 career points scored rank second all-time in NBA history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Dennis Rodman (23)
Nicknamed “the Worm” Rodman played just 23 games with the 1998-99 Los Angeles Lakers. He was a five-time NBA Champion and a two-time NBA All-Star. His No. 10 jersey is retired by the Detroit Pistons and he was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.