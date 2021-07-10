Lakers History: Los Angeles’ Top 10 Scorers All-Time

As one of the most prestigious basketball teams in history, the LA Lakers know a thing or two about topping the division, winning trophies, and having a squad filled with high scorers. We look at the top ten points scorers in the Lakers’ history, and to nobody’s surprise, the legendary Kobe Bryant tops the chart. But of course, you probably knew that already.

1. Kobe Bryant – 33,643 points

Kobe Bryant is perhaps one of the most famous basketball players in the Lakers’ history. And not just because he achieved almost 10,000 points more than the second in the list. An outstanding player, when you thought of the LA Lakers, you thought of Kobe Bryant. He was the face of the club, delivering on the court and off it, winning an Oscar for his short film, Dear Basketball, in 2018. Though only two years later, we lost the legend in a horrific helicopter accident. Gone but never forgotten.

2. Jerry West – 25,192 points

In his later years, Jerry West was known for his contribution to basketball management and his involvement with the Lakers. But obviously, this involvement goes back a lot further. As well as making it second on the list, during his 14-year Lakers career, he had some impressive stats. He was an All-Star each year and led the Lakers to the NBA Finals nine times. And to top it off, he’s still also the logo of the NBA.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 24,176 points

As one of the best all-around players, Abdul-Jabbar deserves his place high up on this list. Since his college days, he showed his eagerness and knowledge of the game, and it wasn’t long before he was playing in the big leagues. His skyhook is seen as one of the best moves in the NBA, giving him a shot accuracy of 56%. When you compare that to Shaq’s almost exclusive dunking shot of 58%, that’s impressive. He also continued in his career a lot longer than other prime players, and his shooting points are a testament to this.

4. Elgin Baylor – 23,149 points

With 14 seasons and appearing in eight finals for the Lakers, Elgin Baylor was a gifted shooter who was known for his trademark hanging jump shot. And it did the job, getting him fourth on the list! He was also accomplished in passing, rebounding and was an 11-time NBA All-Star. As well as a spectacular playing career, he was successful as a general manager later on.

5. Magic Johnson – 17,707 points

We all know that Magic Johnson was the sports star that smashed the stigma of HIV and helped address the topic for sport, and in general, worldwide. But we can’t also forget his contribution to the Lakers, playing for them from 1979 – 1991 and then again in 1996. He’s the NBA’s all-time leader in average assists per game, represented the States in the 1992 Olympics, winning gold, and has a whole range of NBA awards. Each player on the top ten list shows how the Lakers have had many star performers, and hopefully, next season, they’ll have another contender for this list. Certainly, bookies such as njonlinegambling.com reckon that some ‘magic’ quality will see the Lakers make a fundamental assault on the championship.

6. James Worthy – 16,320 points

‘Big Game James’ secured seven NBA all-Stars, won the NBA championships three times, and the 1988 NBA Finals MVP during his Lakers career. His Statue of Liberty dunks and swooping finger rolls not only had the audience impressed, but the scoreboard too, as Worthy made a name for himself as an imposing clutch performer.

7. Shaquille O’Neal – 13,895 points

The 7ft 1ins Shaq is one of the greatest centers of all time in basketball. Good job that he plied his trade with the Lakers for eight seasons, during which time he forged a great partnership with Bryant. A slam dunk extraordinaire, Shaq O’Neal was a menace once he got next to the basket and has an impressive score count to boast about.

8. Gail Goodrich – 13,004 points

Goodrich is most famous for his part in the Lakers’ 1971-1972 season, helping the team win a record 33 consecutive games – a feat that still hasn’t been broken. Despite being nicknamed ‘Stumpy’ due to his height, Goodrich proved the critics wrong during his second tenure with the Lakers, scoring 22.4 points a game in his last season.

9. Byron Scott – 12,780 points

During the Showtime era of the Lakers, Scott played a pivotal role, helping the team win three NBA championships. Playing alongside players such as Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Scott was yet another star player. And when he returned for the new era with Shaq and Kobe, the new players hugely benefitted from his experience.

10. Jamaal Wilkes – 10,601 points

Wilkes certainly had an interesting career, playing for four NBA championship teams. But when he signed for the Lakers in 1982, he missed the first few games but received a standing ovation when he finally returned. Unfortunately, he lost his starting spot to James Worthy towards his last seasons of playing, and then knee damage saw him leave to the Clippers and then retire. Wilkes could have offered a lot more, especially if you think he registered 14,664 points in his career, with the majority of them for the Lakers.