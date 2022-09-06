Lakers History: Top 10 Moments From The 2010-2011 Regular Season

The 2010-2011 Los Angeles Lakers season was an exciting one. There were many highs and lows, but the Lakers came out on top as NBA champions. As defending champions heading into the new season, the team was a heavy favorite heading into the season at sports betting sites in Hungary, the USA, and England.

Today we look back at the ten best moments from the Lakers’ regular season. Whether it was big plays by Kobe Bryant or Pau Gasol, or clutch shots by Derek Fisher, these moments will always be remembered by Lakers fans.

10. Bryant Practices After Loss To Heat

Some consider Kobe Bryant’s post-game practice session after the Lakers’ 94-88 loss to the Miami Heat controversial. Bryant shot a miserable 8-21 from the field, and the Lakers’ turnovers late in the game cost them the victory. However, no one can doubt Kobe’s dedication to his craft. He wants to be the best player and is willing to do the extra work to ensure that happens. Even after playing 48 minutes of basketball, Kobe was still out on the court practicing. That kind of dedication is rare, and it’s one of the things that makes Kobe one of the greatest players in the game today.

9. Bryant Helps Lakers Beat Mavericks

Kobe Bryant showed why he is the greatest player in the NBA when he continued to play despite suffering from what he called the “worst sprain of his career.” The Los Angeles Lakers were playing the Dallas Mavericks on March 12th, and the second seed of the Western Conference was at stake. Kobe knew his team needed him, and he rose to the occasion. He continued to play through the pain, and the Lakers won the game. Kobe’s determination and will to win set him apart from other players in the NBA.

8. Lakers Beat Suns In Triple Overtime

Kobe Bryant continued his amazing play this season, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a triple-overtime victory against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns and Lakers met in the 2010 Western Conference Finals, so there was no love between the teams. Although the Lakers made many careless mistakes throughout the game, Kobe Bryant again found a way to help his team win.

The three-overtime contest was the best game of the regular season, and luckily, the Lakers walked off winners. Kobe Bryant finished the game with 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. This was an amazing victory for the Lakers, and it is clear that Kobe Bryant is still one of the best players in the NBA.

7. Lakers Beat Cavaliers by 55

The Lakers’ most dominating franchise victory came this past regular season when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by 55 points, 112-57. The Lakers sent a message to the entire league after the victory, and the Cavs knew first-hand how good Los Angeles could be. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers got revenge for their embarrassing loss when they beat the Lakers in Cleveland; nevertheless, this game will always stay in the Cavalier’s players’ minds.

The Lakers are truly a force to be reckoned with, and their victory against the Cavaliers is a testament to that. With LeBron James leading the charge, the Lakers look like one of the best teams in the NBA and are poised to make a deep run in the playoffs.

6. Lakers Spoil Ray Allen’s Record Night

The Los Angeles Lakers visited the Boston Celtics for the first and only time this season on February 10th. The game was highly anticipated as it was a matchup of two of the best teams in the league. The Lakers came into the game as the defending champions, while the Celtics were looking to exact revenge after losing to the Lakers in last year’s Finals.

The game did not disappoint, as it was a closely contested battle throughout. The Celtics got a hot start, largely thanks to Ray Allen. Allen made a three-pointer early in the first quarter to surpass Reggie Miller as the all-time leader in three-pointers. This seemed to give the Celtics a boost of energy, as they took the lead into the second quarter.

The Lakers battled back in the second quarter and took a slim lead into halftime. The game remained close in the third quarter, with neither team able to gain a significant advantage. The fourth quarter was when the Lakers made their move winning 92-86.

5. Kobe’s Various Scoring Records

Kobe Bryant started the season ranked 12th in the NBA’s all-time career scoring list; however, by season’s end, he moved to the sixth position behind former teammate Shaquille O’Neal. En route to his current ranking, Kobe surpasses legends such as Hakeem Olajuwon and Oscar Robertson. By becoming the sixth greatest scorer in NBA history, Kobe Bryant is padding his resume with impressive stats, and he will one day go down as one of, if not the great offensive scorer to ever play.

This season, Kobe averaged 25.5 points per game which helped him move past Oscar Robertson into 6th place on the all-time scoring list. He now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain. When asked about his place in history, Kobe said, “It’s always special to be mentioned with the greats. There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played, but anytime your name can be mentioned with those guys, it’s always an honor.”

4. Kobe Posterizes LeBron

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have been two of the best players in the NBA for many years. They have both won multiple championships and individual awards. However, they have also had some memorable moments with each other.

One of the most famous moments happened during the 2011 All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant “posterized” LeBron James after a highlight-reel dunk. James decided to block the shot as Kobe ran down the court on a fast break. However, LeBron’s decision turned out to backfire, and Kobe dunked right on him. After the dunk, Kobe gave LeBron a tap on the back for his good yet unsuccessful attempt.

This moment was just one of many great moments these two players have had against each other. They have truly had some great battles over the years.

3. Lakers Crush The San Antonio Spurs

The Lakers’ most recent win against the Spurs was a significant one. Not only did it help reduce the standing differential between the two teams but proved that the Lakers are a force to be reckoned with when they are at full strength. The final score may have only been 16 points, but the Lakers were up 20 at the half and dominated the game from start to finish. This win was just the latest in a string of victories for the Lakers, and it gave them a needed confidence boost going into the rest of the season.

2. Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP

The 2011 All-Star break saw the Lakers send two representatives to the event. The fans voted in Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, and they will be representing the Western Conference in the All-Star Game. It was Kobe’s 18th appearance in the All-Star Game, and he was the leading vote-getter in the West. Pau Gasol made his 7th All-Star appearance.

Entering the weekend, the Lakers were sitting in 3rd place in the Western Conference, hoping to make a push for the playoffs.

The game was dominated by Kobe Bryant, who won the All-Star Game MVP after his stellar performance. In front of the Los Angeles crowd, Bryant scored 37 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out three assists. In perhaps his last All-Star Weekend in his home crowd, Kobe pleased the Los Angeles crowd with an unforgettable performance.

1. Championship Ceremony

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 2010-2011 NBA championship with a ring ceremony on the opening night of the new season. The team received their rings in front of a packed Staples Center crowd, eager to see the defending champions begin their quest for another title.

After the banner was raised and the players received their rings, the new season got underway, and the Lakers started their quest for another ring. Kobe Bryant led the way for the Lakers, scoring 28 points in the team’s opening night victory over the Houston Rockets.

With another championship under their belts, the Lakers are again among the favorites to win it all this year. They’ll have to battle teams like the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks, but with their experience and talent, the Lakers are always a force to be reckoned with.