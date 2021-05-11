Lakers, Hulu Announce 9-Part Docuseries Coming In 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that there will be a nine-part docuseries dating the history of the franchise coming to Hulu in 2022.

The series will chronicle the past four decades of Lakers basketball starting from when the team was purchased by Jerry Buss back in 1979. The subject will be on each iteration of the Purple and Gold that enjoyed championship success such as the “Showtime” era, the Kobe Bryant/Shaquille O’Neal-led squads, and will even culminate with the triumph of the 2020 NBA championship led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The story will be told by new interviews from prominent members within the Lakers organization. This includes the Buss family, coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson, and Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Team owner Jeannie Buss has tasked Emmy Award-winning director Antoine Fuqua, Haven Entertainment and Los Angeles Media Fund with the Hulu series. Buss spoke on what it means to finally bring this project to life.

“When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities. But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world — and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I’ve admired for years,” said Lakers’ CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss.

“We are proud to bring this docuseries to the world and shed light on the legendary history of the Lakers,” said Fuqua. “This expansive look into one of the greatest sports franchises of all time is a project we all feel deeply passionate about.”

The Lakers have long established itself as one of the most storied franchises not just in the NBA, but all of sports. Fans will now be given an in-depth look into how it all came to fruition.

ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary, ‘The Last Dance’ enjoyed plenty of success with its release coming in the thick of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The time has now come for the Lakers to fill the demand for more sports documentaries by telling their own story.

Jeannie Buss revealed plans for docuseries

Jordan’s documentary not only provided a stark reminder of his G.O.A.T status but seemingly helped him transcend it once again thanks to all the new details that were revealed. The Lakers have a chance to do the same as both the league’s winningest franchise and its most notable brand.

Although the news was just made official, Buss had actually made the revelation during an appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“We are making a nine-part docuseries about the Lakers starting from when my dad bought the team in ’79 and very much people I thought enjoyed ‘The Last Dance’ so we’re gonna give our fans what they’re hungry for… So the docuseries will tell the story, especially in the context of my dad buying the team until we won the championship last year and it all weaves together and how my dad had really hoped that there would be a day that Magic and I work together running the team. And it was Magic coming back and standing with me, beside me, that helped me make the changes that were necessary in order to get the team back to being competitive. So my dad really, he saw that.”

