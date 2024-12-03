Lakers In-game Betting and the Impact on NBA Viewer Experience

With the Lakers now officially worth over $7 billion, it’s a good time to look at the fantastic money-spinning league in which the franchise operates. The NBA isn’t just a handy collection of basketball teams playing each other—it’s one of the planet’s most profitable sports enterprises. Latest figures show it generates more than $10 billion in revenue a season.

The Global Power of the NBA

The NBA is now broadcast in more than 200 countries in more than 50 languages, and its games are watched by hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. It has over 200 million followers across its main social media platforms, and players such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry each have tens of millions of followers. These followers help propel the NBA into a global brand, with massive followings in China, Canada, Europe, and Africa.

The legalization of sports betting in many states also boosts NBA viewership. The league is now one of the top sports for bettors. The rise of fantasy sports platforms like DraftKings and FanDuel added many fans focused on player stats. They often watch games with a focus on individuals, not teams. Overall, these days, the NBA is not just a sports league – but a global entertainment brand. It appeals to everyone from casual viewers to dedicated gamblers and fanatical team supporters, especially those following marquee teams like the Los Angeles Lakers.

In-game betting

In-game or live betting in the NBA has transformed how fans engage with the sport. In the early 2000s, US sports betting was limited to Las Vegas sportsbooks, and in-game betting was only available through offshore sportsbooks.

The NBA publicly opposed legalized sports betting, fearing the appearance it would jeopardize the integrity of the game. This was mainly due to events like the 2007 scandal, in which a referee was found to bet on games he officiated.

However, in 2018, the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for states to allow sports betting. Sportsbooks began offering live betting options for NBA games, including wagering on individual quarters, specific player performances, and details like the next basket. The majority of in-game NBA betting now happens on mobile apps. Features like live game trackers, predictive analytics, and integrated streaming have made in-game betting more interactive.

Some sportsbooks even offer cash-out options, where bettors settle wagers before the game ends using real-time updates.

In-game betting now accounts for up to 70% of NBA wagers. Bettors can focus on micro-events, like the outcome of the next possession, whether a player will make both free throws or a specific team will score a certain number of points in a given time frame.

In-game betting now includes odds that change dynamically based on game flow and current score, bets on whether a player will reach certain statistical milestones, and combining multiple live bets into an accumulator offering higher potential payouts.

How all this has affected the Lakers

As one of the NBA’s most storied franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers are a prime example of how in-game betting has boosted fan engagement. Due to their massive fan base and big-name players, the Lakers are a focal point for in-game betting. Here are some specific examples of in-game betting involving the Lakers:

In-game betting frequently features LeBron’s performance. Bettors can place live bets on whether he will surpass a particular total of points during the game.

If he starts slow but begins heating up in the third quarter, live odds will adjust, creating opportunities for savvy bettors.

As LeBron nears a triple-double, sportsbooks often highlight this prop, allowing fans to bet live on whether he will achieve it before the game ends.

Similarly, the Lakers are known for their ability to stage dramatic comebacks, especially when playing at home on Crypto.com. In-game betting markets often reflect this.

When the Lakers fall behind early, live odds shift significantly, offering bettors attractive payouts if they believe the team will rally back when LeBron and the bench players take over in the second half.

The Lakers often have explosive offensive quarters, especially when they get into transition with fast breaks led by LeBron or D’Angelo Russell. If the Lakers are in a rhythm offensively, live bettors might bet on the total points for the quarter.

Sportsbooks sometimes offer in-game bets on whether a team will go on a specific scoring run (like a 10-0 run). This can be particularly enticing during a Lakers game when LeBron and AD are on the floor together – fans know they can quickly change the momentum.

These show how in-game betting has become an integral part of the experience during Lakers games. It blends the excitement of live sports with the thrill of wagering.

That’s why the Lakers’ dynamic style of play, star power, and ability to perform in vital moments make them favorites for bettors everywhere.