Lakers Injury News: Andre Drummond Ruled Out Of Game Against Bucks Due To Toe Contusion

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that center Andre Drummond was out for the rest of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks after being forced to leave in the third quarter due to a right big toe contusion. Luckily though, X-rays came back negative.

Wednesday night marked Drummond’s debut with the Lakers after they picked the former All-Star up on the buyout market after he was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Considering Drummond hadn’t played in a game since the middle of February, it was hard to expect much from him, especially since he was matched up with the reigning two-time MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Drummond actually got off to a solid start though, making plays on both sides of the ball for his new team in the first quarter. It was clear that some rust had set in though, and in 14 total minutes he finished with just four points, one rebound and two assists while committing four fouls.

When it came time for the start of the second half, Drummond was forced to start on the bench due to the toe injury with Montrezl Harrell taking his place.

Drummond re-entered the game three minutes later although he only played for a couple of more minutes before being forced to leave the game for good.

It remains to be seen how much time Drummond will have to miss due to the injury, if any. The fact that X-rays came back negative is a sign that the injury may not be that bad.

The Lakers next play on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings on the road before returning to Staples Center for a Sunday matinee with the Los Angeles Clippers.

If Drummond is unable to play then Marc Gasol would likey regain his spot in the starting lineup for the time being.

