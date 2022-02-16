Lakers Injury News: Anthony Davis Suffers Right Ankle Sprain Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers received some rough injury news in their final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz as Anthony Davis suffered a right ankle sprain and would not return.

The team announced that X-rays were negative on Davis’ ankle and he’ll receive treatment before being re-evaluated when the team gets back from the All-Star break.

Davis suffered the injury in the second quarter when he came down on Rudy Gobert’s foot and turned the ankle pretty bad, immediately falling to the ground in agonizing pain.

While Davis eventually got to his feet, he wasn’t able to put any weight on the ankle as he was carried back to the locker room.

Davis was in the midst of a very strong game before getting hurt, recording 17 points, two rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 17 minutes.

There isn’t yet an official word on how long Davis will be out as he’ll be re-evaluated next week, although it’s good that the All-Star break is here so that will already give him a built-in week of rest. Considering how much pain he looked to be in after suffering the injury though, it’s reasonable to think he’ll be out a lot longer than that.

This will be the second time Davis misses significant time due to injury this season as he already missed five weeks with a strained MCL in his knee.

With the Lakers fighting for a playoff spot, they will have to get back on track after the All-Star break without one of their biggest stars.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!