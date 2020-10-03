Lakers Injury News: Danny Green Suffered Hip Tightness In Game 2

Danny Green has been inconsistent to say the least during the playoffs, but he stepped up in a huge way in the first contest of the NBA Finals. Green poured in 11 points along with three blocks and two steals to help the Los Angeles Lakers notch a dominant victory.

But things were not the same in Game 2 on Friday night. Green struggled mightily, finishing with only three points and missing seven of his eight 3-point attempts, though the Lakers still came away with a 124-114 victory.

Unfortunately, at one point in the third quarter Green was seen limping and favoring his hip and was taken out. Green immediately went to the floor in an attempt to stretch out and though it didn’t seem too serious, the veteran will undergo additional examination.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Green experienced hip tightness in the contest and is set to be re-evaluated:

The Lakers say Danny Green was experiencing hip tightness in Game 2 and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 3, 2020

Green’s injury concern led to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel calling on an unlikely player to start the fourth quarter. Seldom-used JR Smith entered the game and played three minutes and Vogel admitted that Green’s injury was the reason for that.

“Was just looking to see if we can buy a few minutes with JR because of Danny’s injury,” Vogel explained. “Obviously he carries that threat to knock down a three or a few threes. I just like the threat of him being out there against the zone.”

Alex Caruso had also picked up his fourth foul in the third, further limiting Vogel’s options at guard.

All season, but especially in the playoffs, Green has been an extremely streaky shooter which has led some to become frustrated with his performance. Despite that, he has continually brought good energy and solid defense.

Additionally, Green is a big part of the rotation so if he were to miss some time, the Lakers would likely have to rely on Caruso and Rajon Rondo even more while also giving a shot to Smith or possibly rookie Talen Horton-Tucker.

Green compares Lakers to 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs

Green is one of many Lakers with championship experience, having won titles with both the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and the Toronto Raptors last season. While LeBron James has gotten attention for potentially winning a ring with three different franchises, Green is on pace to do the same.

When comparing these current Lakers roster to his previous championship teams, Green sees similarities to the Spurs’ 2014 championship group. He pointed to the veterans and experience that this Lakers team possesses as to what reminds him of that Spurs squad, as well as the depth.

That Spurs team had Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Boris Diaw as the vets. Much like the Lakers team have James, Rondo and Green himself. Of course, those Spurs won a ring, and this Lakers team wants to match them in that way.

