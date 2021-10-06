Lakers Injury News: Trevor Ariza To Be Evaluated In 8 Weeks After Undergoing Ankle Surgery

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that forward Trevor Ariza underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his injured right ankle on Wednesday. Ariza is expected to make a full and complete recovery but there is no current timetable for his return and he will be evaluated in 8 weeks.

This is obviously a tough blow for the Lakers before they even get their season underway as Ariza was projected to be their starting power forward.

If the Lakers are short on one area it’s wing depth, and that takes a hit with the loss of Ariza for at least the first eight weeks of the season.

In Ariza’s absence, it will be interesting to see if Frank Vogel changes up his starting lineup and goes with Anthony Davis at power forward as opposed to center. That would open up a starting spot for either Dwight Howard or DeAndre Jordan, who could help the Lakers on the glass, where they have struggled so far this preseason.

Regardless though, the Lakers’ other wing players such as Kent Bazemore, Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington will have to step up with the extended opportunities they receive in place of Ariza.

While Ariza’s return to the Lakers for the first time since winning the championship in 2009 is not off to a great start, hopefully the surgery will lead to him being fully healthy so he can contribute in the second half of the regular season and postseason.

