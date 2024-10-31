Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Plans To Play Through Jammed Hip

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Friday’s game on the road against the Toronto Raptors and Anthony Davis was not on it despite jamming his hip against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The only thing notable was D’Angelo Russell being listed as probable due to low back soreness although that signals he will likely be able to play as well.

Davis has looked nothing short of dominant for the Lakers through the first five games of the 2024-25 season. He is averaging 30.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks, all figures that lead L.A. on the year. If he continues at this rate, he could be looking at the best season of his career.

His first sub-superhuman moment of the year came in the first quarter against the Cavaliers on Wednesday when Davis appeared to tweak his hip. He didn’t miss any time and played 31 minutes on the night. He still managed 22 points and 13 rebounds, but any sign of injury is going to be a concern for Davis given his history.

But he shut down any possibility of missing time or a significant injury after the game, describing his hip as jammed, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Yeah, tweaked my hip in the first quarter… A little sore. Kind of jammed it. But I’ll be fine, it was just bothering me throughout the course of the game. It isn’t going to stop me from playing.”

The 31-year-old has shown an ability to play through minor injuries in the past, and given that he was able to play the rest of Wednesday’s game and is off the injury report, he’ll be good to go. But as always, injuries with Davis are something to monitor.

Anthony Davis first Western Conference Player of the Week for 2024-25

Anthony Davis was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Tuesday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct 27, the league announced. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The weekly award is Davis’ sixth as a member of the Lakers and 11th overall in his career. It’s a well-deserved one as Davis led the Lakers to a perfect 3-0 week to kick off the season with three 30-plus point performances.

In the three games, the 31-year-old averaged a league-best 34.0 points on 57.1 FG%, 40.0 3FG% and 80.0 FT% to go along with 11.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.3 blocks. The Lakers were 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2010, beating three tough Western Conference teams at home in the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

