Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Questionable Against Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Friday night’s game against the Boston Celtics and both LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasm) are listed as questionable.

James has been able to play through his injury so that should continue to be the case, especially in a big game. Davis missed the Lakers’ last game against the Atlanta Hawks though after aggravating his hip, so his status looks to be up in the air.

Additionally, Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) continue to be listed as out as they recover from their respective injuries.

Getting Davis back against the Celtics, who have been one of the best teams in the league, would be big for the Lakers, who are in dire need of a win after getting blown out on back-to-back nights.

Any narratives surrounding Davis’ lack of health have been put to bed this season as the Lakers star has missed just three games. He has played through various minor ailments and if he is healthy enough on Friday against the Celtics, he will surely do so once again.

Not only has Davis been healthy for a majority of the season, he has been playing at an extremely high level for L.A., which is why getting him back for a big matchup in Boston is so crucial.

In 46 games, Davis is averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks while shooting 55.4% from the field. While Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes have filled in admirably when Davis is out, it’s no secret that they cannot have the same two-way impact that the eight-time All-Star does on a nightly basis.

This hip/groin issue has been bugging Davis for a while, however, so if he is not feeling better on Thursday then the Lakers will not hesitate to sit him out for one more game.

Alex Caruso wonders what could’ve been with LeBron James & Anthony Davis on Lakers

One of the Lakers’ recent wins was against the Chicago Bulls, which meant the return of former fan-favorite Alex Caruso to L.A.

After the game, Caruso admitted that he sometimes wonders what could’ve been if he had stayed on the Lakers to continue playing with James and Davis.

Caruso is a known trade target of the Lakers leading up to the deadline, so perhaps a reunion is in the works although the Bulls may not want to trade him.

