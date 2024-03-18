Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Questionable Against Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Anthony Davis (left corneal abrasion) and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) as questionable and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) as out for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Colin Castleton and Jarred Vanderbilt all remain out with their respective injuries with no set timetable for a return although head coach Darvin Ham said at practice on Friday that there should be an update on all of them soon.

Vincent recently progressed to non-contact work and Vanderbilt appears to be making progress as well, so the hope is they will be back before the end of the regular season.

The biggest thing worth monitoring leading up to Monday’s game though will be the status of Davis. He was elbowed in the eye at the end of the first quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors and was not able to return.

It has been a really good season for Davis when it comes to health, so it was very unfortunate to see him get hit in the eye and miss most of such an important game for the Lakers. With the loss to the Warriors, L.A. dropped to 10th in the West, making every game from here on out extremely important.

Meanwhile, James continues to be on the injury report with an ankle issue that has hindered him for the last couple months. He finished with 40 points against the Warriors though so should be able to play on Monday against the Hawks.

Darvin Ham: Anthony Davis couldn’t see out of left eye

Anthony Davis is as tough as they come and always wants to be in the lineup for his team, so for him to miss such an important game like the Warriors one meant that his eye issue was significant.

After the loss, head coach Darvin Ham revealed that Davis couldn’t see out of his left eye so was not able to return.

“I think he got an elbow to the left eye. Wasn’t able to see out of that left eye, vision blurred,” Ham said. “Looking at the doctors, they were working on him from the time he left the floor and went back to the training room through halftime. The biggest thing is just making sure he’s OK and we’ll get an update on him pretty soon.”

Hopefully the swelling is about to go down quickly so Davis can get back in the lineup as soon as possible.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!