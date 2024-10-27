Lakers Injury Report: Cam Reddish Returns Against Suns; Jalen Hood-Schifino With G League

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns and Cam Reddish was not on it, signaling a return after missing the last two games due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Jalen Hood-Schifino missed the last two games with an illness but is listed as out due to a G League assignment this time along with Maxwell Lewis, Armel Traore and Quincy Olivari.

Additionally, Christian Wood (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (feet) and Christian Koloko (blood clots) all remain out for the Lakers as they work their way back from their respective injuries.

The Lakers have gotten off to a 3-0 start to the season for the first time since 2010 and the health of key players has played a big factor in that, so hopefully it continues.

L.A. now heads out on its first road trip though, a five-game slate that will be an interesting one to keep track of to see if they can keep up their strong play.

It starts on Monday night in Phoenix, where the Lakers and Suns will square off for the second time in less than a week. The Lakers erased a 22-point first-half deficit to beat the Suns on Friday night in L.A.

Given the scoring prowess the Suns have on the wing, it’s nice nice for the Lakers to have Reddish available in case one of their stars starts to go off. Reddish has had success defensively against the Suns in the past and will return for this matchup after being away from the team due to a personal matter.

JJ Redick has been going with a nine-man rotation though and everyone has been doing their part with bench players like Dalton Knecht and Jaxson Hayes being key in big runs. Given the team’s injuries and lack of depth, having guys like that step up has been big and needs to continue moving forward to keep stacking up wins.

LeBron James had it going in fourth quarter against Kings

To pick up he Lakers’ third straight win, LeBron James lead a 21-0 run while scoring 16 points in a four-minute stretch to begin the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings. James discussed what was working for him and the Lakers during that run.

“I guess a little bit of everything,” James said. “Just caught a rhythm, got my outside shot going, got a couple and-ones in the paint as well, got a backdoor from D-Lo that worked well. Just tried to see what I had going and help us get over the hump on this back-to-back.”

