Lakers Injury Report: D’Angelo Russell Questionable For Christmas Game Against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for their Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors and D’Angelo Russell is listed as questionable with a left thumb sprain that he suffered in the loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Head coach JJ Redick did not have an update on Russell after that game, but the guard was forced to leave early in the fourth quarter and was not able to return.

Additionally, LeBron James (left foot injury management) and Anthony Davis (left shoulder contusion) are also listed as questionable although they both have been able to play through their respective ailments and recent games and likely will do the same in this one considering it is a big Christmas matchup with Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery/left knee effusion), Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery), Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain) and Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion) all remain out.

This marks the first of four meeting between the Lakers and Warriors this season as both teams look to get back on track after recent cold stretches. In addition to having to slow down Curry and all of the other Warriors weapons, they also recently added former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder via trade as well. That trade hasn’t worked out well to this point, but there’s no doubt they would love to get going against the Lakers on the biggest stage of the regular season.

If Russell is unable to play for L.A. then that would mean increased minutes for guys like Gabe Vincent and Dalton Knecht. Vincent has gotten going offensively in recent games while Knecht has struggled, so a big key for the Lakers moving forward will be getting the latter back on track in his rookie season.

Lakers rebuilding by trading LeBron James & Anthony Davis viewed as unlikely

With the Lakers’ season not going as well as they had hoped so far, there has naturally been some trade speculation surrounding both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

According to recent reports though, the Lakers trading their two stars and entering a full rebuild between now and the trade deadline is viewed as unlikely. That makes sense considering the Lakers’ 2025 first-round pick will be going to the Atlanta Hawks no matter where it lands, so there is no incentive for the organization to tank.

The hope is that the team can play well enough and force the front office’s hand to become buyers ahead of the deadline, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

