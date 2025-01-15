Lakers Injury Report: Dorian Finney-Smith (Personal) Doubtful Vs. Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat and Dorian Finney-Smith (personal) is listed as doubtful. Bronny James (illness) is questionable while LeBron James (left foot injury management) and Anthony Davis (left plantar fasciitis) are probable.

Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery), Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain) all remain out.

If Finney-Smith is unable to go then that would be his first game missed since being traded to the Lakers are couple of weeks ago. With it being due to personal reasons it is unclear what Finney-Smith is dealing with, but after Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs he talked about how crazy it has since he got to L.A. with the wildfires still ongoing.

“It’s been a crazy two weeks since I’ve been in L.A., I ain’t gonna lie to you,” Finney-Smith said. “Through everything that’s going on, being in a hotel so seeing all these families who are also there. It’s been eye-opening. Definitely eye-opening because I’m not from no fires or anything like that so just them telling me about what’s going on and it happens all the time but not like this. So it was tough. A bunch of families in there.”

It remains to be seen how long Finney-Smith will be away from the team, if at all, but hopefully everything is OK or he can return whenever it is.

If he is unable to play against the Heat though, that would mean more minutes off the bench for Cam Reddish and Dalton Knecht. Both have been struggling in limited minutes in recent weeks but will need to give the Lakers production if they want to beat a Heat team that blew them out in Miami earlier in the season.

Dorian Finney-Smith says Lakers loss to Spurs was on players

The Lakers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Spurs in which they were blown out in the second half. With the team struggling defensively, Dorian Finney-Smith let it be known that the issues fell on the players and not the coaching staff.

“We didn’t execute the game plan like we were supposed to. But the coaches, they gave us the right answers to the test. We just ain’t use the study guide,” Finney-Smith said after the loss.

Finney-Smith is still getting adjusted to his new team but is already appearing to be a big piece of the solution if the Lakers want to get back rolling.

