Lakers Injury Report: Gabe Vincent, LeBron James & Anthony Davis Questionable Against Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy), Anthony Davis (left knee hyperextension) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Jarred Vanderbilt all remain out with their respective injuries with no set timetable for a return, although Vanderbilt seems to be close.

The big change to this Lakers injury report is Vincent being upgraded to questionable. He has not played since late December due to a knee injury but joined the team on their road trip in Indiana and reports indicate that he will be able to return against the Nets.

Vincent will likely go through a pregame workout on Sunday to see if he is healthy enough to play, and if he does, he will likely be on a minutes restriction. Potentially getting Vincent back is great news though with eight regular season games to play and then a potential postseason run after that.

Considering Vincent has only played in five games this season though, it will take him some time to get back into game shape and rhythm.

Meanwhile, despite their questionable tags, it’s reasonable to think that both James and Davis will be available for the Lakers given where the team is at this point in the season.

Davis has been hobbled by a knee injury he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier on the road trip and although he said he is still feeling sore, he expects to continue playing through it as he did on Friday in Indiana.

With three under .500 opponents to finish out the road trip in the Nets, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, the Lakers have a prime opportunity to head home with a 5-1 record.

LeBron James not pressuring Gabe Vincent to rush back for Lakers

Even though it appears Vincent is on the verge of a return for the Lakers, James wants to make sure he is 100% healthy and not rushing back to the court.

“I really don’t even want to get into it too much, don’t want to put too much pressure on him. When he’s ready to go, it will be a bonus for our team. But he’s been out for quite a while, so whenever he’s ready, we’ll welcome him with open arms as a brother of ours, teammate of ours. We’ve been waiting on him but at the end of the day, we put no pressure on him. Just take his time.”

