Lakers Injury Report: Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood Still Out In Game 3 Vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers are listing forward Jarred Vanderbilt and big man Christian Wood as out for Thursday night’s pivotal Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets.

Vanderbilt has been out since Feb. 1 with right mid-foot sprain suffered during a game against the Boston Celtics. Prior to that, Vanderbilt had been rounding into form after starting the season on the sideline thanks to left heel bursitis.

In the last six games he played in, Vanderbilt recorded multiple steals in five of them. Known primarily for being one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, Vanderbilt also scored in double-figures in five of those contests. His defense and energy could give the Lakers reserves a much-needed boost in a series that has been extremely close so far despite the Lakers being down 0-2, but it will have to wait until Game 4 at the earliest.

The same can be said for Wood, who last played on Feb. 14 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The big man would give the Lakers another size option and a potential offensive boost as the Lakers are averaging just 101 points in their series against the Nuggets so far.

The Lakers reserves have given them basically nothing so far in the series. Taurean Prince is the only bench player to score through two games and the Lakers could really use another player or two to turn to that can take some pressure off the starters, particularly LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Both LeBron and Davis are listed as probable for Game 3, but there is no chance at either not suiting up for the most important game of this Lakers season. Both are giving everything they have in order to try and take down the defending champion Nuggets, but thus far it hasn’t been enough.

Expecting Vanderbilt or Wood to come in after months out due to injury and completely change everything would be foolish as it takes time to fully get back into game shape. But a return for either or both should at least give the Lakers options to see if anything can help them overcome the Nuggets, so it will be interesting to see if either is able to play in Game 4 on Saturday.

D’Angelo Russell likes where Lakers are at despite 0-2 deficit to Nuggets

Despite being down 0-2 in the series, and the demoralizing way in which they dropped Game 2, the Lakers have continually preached that they have to put it behind them and focus on Game 3. D’Angelo Russell was one of many who preached that while adding that he likes where the Lakers are at despite the series deficit.

“Next game. Next game. Like I said, I like where we’re at,” Russell added. “We did a lot of good things that gave us an opportunity to win all night. It came down to some things that we really couldn’t control. I like our fight.”

