Lakers Injury Report: Jarred Vanderbilt Out & Christian Wood Questionable In Game 4 Against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets and Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) remains out while Christian Wood (left knee surgery) has been upgraded to questionable.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is again listed as probable although is in no danger of missing the game considering the Lakers’ season is on the line. Anthony Davis, on the other hand, is questionable with a left wrist sprain although surely will do whatever he can to play.

While it’s disappointing that the Lakers don’t seem to be getting Vanderbilt back in a must-win game, it looks like Wood has a chance at returning. Regardless, the odds of either giving positive contributions after missing so much time against a team like the Nuggets were very slim anyway.

The Lakers could certainly use Wood given their struggles on the defensive glass, but the fact of the matter is that he is not 100% healthy and could be risking further injury by trying to return too soon. Not to mention that even if he were ready to return, he likely wouldn’t fully be in game shape and surely would be out of rhythm on the offensive end.

If the Lakers go on to win Game 4 and extend the series then maybe they can get Vanderbilt or Wood back if the latter is unable to go in Game 5. Wood will likely be a game-time decision on Saturday, warming up to see if he is healthy enough to go.

LeBron James says Lakers need to take things ‘one game at a time’

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA, and LeBron James and the Lakers know how daunting of a task that is against the Nuggets considering they were swept in last year’s Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers have to win Game 4 before they can think about winning the series though, and that is the focus for James.

“It’s one game at a time at this point,” LeBron said. “You lose and you go home, so you come out with the mindset of let’s get one, force a Game 5 and then we’ll go from there. So as long as you still have life then you always have belief. I just think you play until the wheels fall off. That’s what it’s always about for me, as a mindset, and this guy next to me feels the same way.”

