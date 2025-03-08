Lakers Injury Report: Jordan Goodwin Returns, Jaxson Hayes Questionable, Rui Hachimura Out Vs. Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Saturday night’s game against the Boston Celtics. Luka Doncic (right knee contusion) and LeBron James (left foot injury management) are probable, while Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) is questionable and Jordan Goodwin (right ankle sprain) is available.

Additionally, Rui Hachimura (left patella tendinopathy), and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) remain out.

The most notable aspects of this injury report are the statuses of Hayes, Goodwin and Hachimura. Hayes has been key for the Lakers as their starting center, so the hope is he’ll be able to play against a tough Boston team.

Goodwin has missed the last three games with a sprained ankle and the Lakers have clearly missed his perimeter defense. With him off the injury report though, he will be an option for JJ Redick off the bench on the upcoming road trip.

Meanwhile, Hachimura is now set to miss his fifth straight game due to a knee issue. When he got hurt against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the expectation was for him to be re-evaluated in one week, which came on Friday. Being re-evaluated doesn’t necessarily mean a player is returning though, so it appears Hachimura will need a little more time.

Hachimura is expected to travel with the Lakers on their road trip so could return to the lineup in one of the next four games.

Regardless of who has been in and out of the lineup, the Lakers have been rolling as they head into Saturday with a season-best eight-game winning streak. The Celtics will be their toughest challenge during this stretch though and considering the Lakers beat them in L.A. earlier in the season, they will be looking for revenge in the rematch on their home floor.

JJ Redick expects Jordan Goodwin to be rotation player for Lakers

Jordan Goodwin’s ankle sprain came at a rough time as he had just started getting regular minutes for the Lakers and was making the most of his opportunity. Now that he’s returning though, JJ Redick expects Goodwin to be a regular member of L.A.’s rotation.

“We’ve had a number of guys, you know, cycle through two-way contracts since the start of camp,” Redick said. “And I think, you know, Christian (Koloko) has really done well in that role, particularly with the layoff, and then to get Goody, who, you know, we kind of foresee just being a part of the rotation, and obviously we have to manage his games Trey as well. But those guys are just professionals, and a lot of times, with two ways, you can sort of err on the side of youth and development, and I think there’s a lot of merit and a lot of value in that Trey and Goodwin are older players by two-way standards. And so be able to have them both with experience and both having been in the league now for a couple years longer than that, but they know how to play and they can they can contribute to winning.”

