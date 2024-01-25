Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Questionable Against Bulls; Cam Reddish Out

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) are questionable while Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out.

James has been dealing with the ankle issue for a while now and sat out Tuesday night’s game against the L.A. Clippers to let it rest. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham revealed that it was just precautionary to give James a few days though, so he will likely return to the lineup against the Bulls despite the questionable tag.

The same goes for Davis, who has been on the injury report with the Achilles issue for a while now but has managed to play through it. In fact, Davis has been playing some of the best basketball of his career in recent weeks and that is likely to continue on Thursday night against his hometown team.

The Lakers suffered a disappointing defeat in Chicago in December, so there’s no doubt Davis and Co. would like to get some revenge with the Bulls coming to L.A.

If they are gonna get that revenge though, it will have to come without Reddish, who has dealt with a number of minor injuries this season. The wing recently missed some time with groin and knee issues. This ankle sprain took place during Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers.

While contesting a 3-pointer by James Harden, Reddish came down on the Clippers star’s foot and rolled his ankle. He was immediately in a lot of pain and was forced to go back to the locker room although he eventually returned to the game.

He rolled the ankle pretty good though, so it’s not surprising to see that he will now miss a game after it likely swelled up. The hope is that it’s just a minor sprain and he will only miss a game or two before returning to the lineup, as has been the case with a lot of his ailments this season.

Lakers interested in Andre Drummond

When the Lakers host the Bulls on Thursday night, they will get a look at some potential trade targets just a couple of weeks before the deadline.

While the Lakers don’t seem to have interest in Zach LaVine anymore, they have been linked to some Bulls players like Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan.

Additionally, the Lakers have reported interest in a reunion with big man Andre Drummond, specifically with a potential playoff matchup with the defending champion Denver Nuggets in mind.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!