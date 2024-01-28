Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Questionable Against Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets and both LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) are listed as questionable.

Additionally, Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) continue to be listed as out as they recover from their respective injuries.

James and Davis being listed on the injury report does not come as a surprise considering they have been on it all season and are coming off a double overtime win against the Golden State Warriors in which they played 48 and 45 minutes, respectively.

Davis went down after being kneed in the hip in the third quarter, although he was eventually able to return at the start of the fourth. Even though he wasn’t moving well, Davis said after the game that his hip was feeling good.

The hip spasms are something that plagued Davis earlier in the season, so it’s good to see that it is not listed on the injury report this time around.

The Lakers have a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday, so it would not be surprising at all to see James and Davis sit out one of those games, perhaps against the Atlanta Hawks, given the workloads they’ve been carrying this season.

Considering Monday’s game is in conference against a team just below them in the standings though, having James and Davis available would be big for L.A. While the greater picture of keeping their stars healthy is still the top priority for the Lakers, it’s getting to the point of the season where every win is important to get this team back into postseason contention.

Regardless, the Lakers have enough to beat a Rockets team that has lost six of their last eight even if James, Davis, or both are unable to suit up.

Alex Caruso wonders what could’ve been with LeBron James & Anthony Davis on Lakers

One of the Lakers’ recent wins was against the Chicago Bulls, which meant the return of former fan-favorite Alex Caruso to L.A.

After the game, Caruso admitted that he sometimes wonders what could’ve been if he had stayed on the Lakers to continue playing with James and Davis.

Caruso is a known trade target of the Lakers leading up to the deadline, so perhaps a reunion is in the works.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!