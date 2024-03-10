Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Questionable Against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Anthony Davis (left shoulder soreness) as questionable and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) as probable for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Colin Castleton and Jarred Vanderbilt all remain out with their respective injuries with no set timetable for a return.

James received a treatment on his injured ankle over the All-Star break and was forced to miss the team’s first game coming out of it against the Golden State Warriors. He has been on the injured report ever since and while he has been able to play most nights, he was unable to go in Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers were able to pick up a big win without James, but in order to have success to finish the season, they will need him as close to 100% healthy as possible. With that being the case, it will be interesting to see if he plays against the Timberwolves or if he takes another game off in order to rest for a few more days.

Meanwhile, in addition to the Achilles issue that Davis has been playing through, he hurt his shoulder against the Bucks when he tried to take a charge on Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the third quarter.

While Davis was able to finish out the game, he was barely able to lift his left shoulder and wasn’t able to make much of an impact because of it.

With a tough matchup against Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves coming up next, Davis’ status will obviously be worth monitoring as well although he surely will do everything he can to be in the lineup for his team.

The Lakers are catching a bit of a break though as Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns recently went down with a knee injury and won’t be able to suit up on Sunday.

LeBron James missed Bucks game with ‘severe’ ankle soreness

At this stage of his career and the season, LeBron James likely will not be able to get his ankle back to 100% until the offseason. With that being the case, it comes down to how he is able to manage the pain, and on Friday night his ankle soreness was categorized as ‘severe,’ which is why he was forced to sit out.

Two days is a short turnaround for that pain to subside, but if anyone can return that quickly, it is James.

